Class 7A blog: Wheeler, Brookwood carve special places in history

The state title filled a void at Brookwood, which opened in 1981. The Gwinnett County sports powerhouse had won 61 state championships in 15 sports heading into the weekend. Make that 62 titles in 16 sports now.

For Wheeler, basketball state titles are common. The Wildcats have won nine overall, and the eight in the highest class are the most in modern GHSA history (since World War II).

But this one still found a way to make itself special.

While some previous Wheeler teams might’ve finished a little higher nationally, none was any more dominant in state or talented in its senior class.

Wheeler (26-6) was undefeated against Georgia opponents. The Wildcats beat region rival Cherokee 78-58 in the final after vanquishing No. 2 Grayson in the semifinals and No. 3 McEachern in the quarterfinals.

Isaiah Collier is Wheeler’s first Naismith national player of the year. Even Wheeler alumni and NBA all-stars Jaylen Brown and Sharif Abdur-Rahim never claimed that honor.

Wheeler had three of the state’s top 12 senior prospects, another first for the East Cobb school. Joining Collier was Arrinten Page and Jelani Hamilton. Page and Collier have signed with Southern Cal. Hamilton is going to Iowa State.