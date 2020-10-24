Class 7A blog: Three overtime games

Here’s a look at each and why they mattered:

*West Forsyth 41, South Forsyth 34: South entered unbeaten at 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6, and was the favorite to take the No. 1 seed, given a 35.6% shot to win it, according to the Maxwell Ratings. But West Forsyth (3-3, 1-1) changed the pecking order with the upset. Note that this is a balanced region, as South was only a four-point favorite here, per Maxwell. Still, now another Forsyth County school, Denmark (3-0, 3-3), is now in the driver’s seat, tied with Gainesville (4-2, 2-0), though with more impressive results against common opponents. South plays Gainesville next week, then Denmark the next. Denmark, a 3-year-old school, has never won a region title.