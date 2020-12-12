Class 7A blog: Three of a Gwinnett kind join Lowndes in semifinals

On the other side of the draw, No. 1 Grayson beat unranked West Forsyth 33-0 and will travel to No. 3 Norcross, a 17-7 winner over Colquitt County.

Grayson remains in the top five of several national rankings and could finish as the top public school in the country. The Rams have not had a close game since midseason while beating six straight playoff teams, but none of those is as stout as Norcross, which moved to 13-0 Friday night.

Norcross, in the semifinals for the first time since its state-championship team of 2013, hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

The Gwinnett-South Georgia flavor isn’t that shocking given the history. Teams from one or the other had won state titles in the highest class every season from 1996 through 2017 until Milton (2018) of north Fulton County and Marietta (2019) of Cobb broke the trend.