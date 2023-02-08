BreakingNews
Class 7A blog: Schedules, seeds for all 8 region tournaments

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Class 7A basketball tournaments will begin this week in regions 6, 7 and 8 while the other five get going next week.

Schedules for all eight tournaments are listed below and will be updated each night as games are played.

Not all regular-season races are complete. On Friday, No. 4 Newton plays at No. 2 Grayson for the No. 1 boys seed in Region 4 while No. 5 Pebblebrook plays at unranked Westlake for No. 1 in Region 2. Pebblebrook’s girls also can clinch a No. 1 seed by beating Westlake.

The No. 1 boys seeds are Valdosta (Region 1), Pebblebrook or Westlake (2), North Paulding (3), Grayson or Newton (4), Wheeler (5), Lambert (6), Norcross (7) and Mill Creek (8).

The No. 1 girls seeds are Valdosta (1), Pebblebrook or Campbell (2), McEachern (3), Brookwood (4), Cherokee (5), South Forsyth (6), Norcross (7) and Buford (1).

Region tournaments determine the qualifiers and the seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21.

BOYS

Region 1

Monday

#5 Richmond Hill at #4 Colquitt County, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Valdosta

#2 Lowndes vs. #3 Camden County, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Colquitt Count-#5 Richmond Hill winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Valdosta

Third-place playoff, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 2

At Westlake

Monday

#4/5 Campbell vs. #4/5 East Coweta, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#2 Pebblebrook or Westlake vs. #3 Carrollton, 6 p.m.

#1 Pebblebrook or Westlake vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third-place playoff, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Harrison

Tuesday

#4 Harrison vs. #5 Marietta, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#2 Hillgrove vs. #3 McEachern, 5:30 p.m.

#1 North Paulding vs. #4-#5 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third-place playoff, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Newton

Tuesday

#3 South Gwinnett vs. #6, 4 p.m.

#4 Archer vs. #5, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#2 vs. #3 South Gwinnett-#6 Brookwood winner, 4 p.m.

#1 vs. #4 Archer-#5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third-place playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 5

At Wheeler

Tuesday

#3 vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain, 4 p.m.

#4 vs. #5, 7 p.m.

Thursday

#1 Wheeler vs. #4-#5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Cherokee vs. #3-#6 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Third-place playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 6

At West Forsyth

Saturday

#4 South Forsyth vs. #5 West Forsyth, 2 p.m.

#3 Milton vs. #6 Forsyth Central, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

#1 Lambert vs. #4 South Forsyth-#5 West Forsyth winner, 5 p.m.

#2 Denmark vs. #3 Milton-#6 Forsyth Central winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Third-place playoff, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Region 7

At Duluth

Friday

#6 Duluth vs. #7 Discovery, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

#3 North Gwinnett vs. #6-#7 winner, 1:30 p.m.

#4 Berkmar vs. #5 Meadowcreek, 4:30 p.m.

Monday

#2 Peachtree Ridge vs. #3-#6-#7 winner, 5 p.m.

#1 Norcross vs. #4-#5 winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Third-place playoff, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Region 8

At Buford Arena

Friday

#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Collins Hill vs. #6 Dacula, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

#2 Buford vs. #3-#6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Mill Creek vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Third-place playoff, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Region 1

Monday

#5 Camden County at #4 Richmond Hill, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Valdosta

#2 Lowndes vs. #3 Camden County, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Richmond Hill-#5 Camden County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

At Valdosta

Third-place playoff, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 2

At Westlake

Monday

#4 Carrollton or Westlake vs. #5 East Coweta, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

#2 Pebblebrook or Campbell vs. #3, 6 p.m.

#1 Pebblebrook or Campbell vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Third-place playoff, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Harrison

Tuesday

#4 vs. #5, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#2 Hillgrove vs. #3, 4 p.m.

#1 McEachern vs. #4-#5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third-place playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 4

At Newton

Tuesday

#3 Archer or Grayson vs. #6 Newton, 4 p.m.

#4 South Gwinnett vs. #5 Parkview, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#2 Archer or Grayson vs. #3-#6 winner, 4 p.m.

#1 Brookwood vs. #4-#5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Third-place playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 5

At Wheeler

Tuesday

#3 vs. #6 Osborne, 5:30 p.m.

#4 vs. #5 Kennesaw Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

#1 Cherokee vs. #4-#5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Walton vs. #3-#6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Third-place playoff, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 6

At West Forsyth

Saturday

#4 Milton vs. #5 Denmark, 1 p.m.

#3 West Forsyth vs. #6 Forsyth Central, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

#1 South Forsyth vs. #4 Milton-#5 Denmark winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Lambert vs. #3 West Forsyth-#6 Forsyth Central winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Third-place playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 7

At Duluth

Friday

#6 Meadowcreek vs. #7 Berkmar, 4 p.m.

Saturday

#4 Duluth vs. #5 Discovery, Noon

#3 North Gwinnett vs. #6-#7 winner, 3 p.m.

Monday

#1 Norcross vs. #4-#5 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#2 Peachtree Ridge vs. #3-#6-#7 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Third-place playoff, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Region 8

At Buford Arena

Friday

#4 vs. #5, 3 p.m.

#3 vs. #6 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Saturday

#2 vs. #3-#6 winner, 3 p.m.

#1 Buford vs. #4-#5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday

Third-place playoff, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

