Class 7A blog: Rough week for Region 1

On Wednesday, No. 1-ranked Lowndes announced that it was shutting down football practice until Oct. 26 because of COVID-19 protocol. Then on Friday, head coach Jamey DuBose, in his first season at the Valdosta school, revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being hospitalized.

''My symptoms have already improved. I am confident that I will continue to improve and be released soon,'' the coach said in a statement on Facebook.