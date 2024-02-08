Class 7A blog: Region tournament schedules

Class 7A basketball tournaments, which determine state qualifiers and seeds, are about to commence with some starting this weekend. Below are schedules, which will be updated with scores daily until their completion.
The most intriguing boys tournaments are probably those in regions 2, 4, 5 and 7.
In Region 2, Westlake, Campbell, Pebblebrook and Carrollton – the top four teams - have region records of 4-3 or 4-4, making their tournament impossible to predict. It will be played at Carrollton.
Region 4 has three top-10 teams, including No. 1 Grayson. Newton and Archer are the others. They’re playing at Grayson.
No. 3 Wheeler and No. 6 Walton are likely headed for a showdown in Region 5 at Cherokee.
Peachtree Ridge, Berkmar, Norcross and North Gwinnett are within two games of each other in the Region 7 standings.
In the girls draws, regions 2, 3 and 8 have multiple ranked teams.
No. 2 Carrollton, the host school, and No. 5 Campbell are heavily favored in Region 2 and have split their games this season.
No. 6 McEachern and No. 7 North Paulding of Region 3 have lost to lower-seeded rivals and can’t be assured of making the finals. They’re at McEachern.
In Region 8, No. 3 Buford and No. 9 Mill Creek are the favorites. Their tournament is at Central Gwinnett.
The top four finishers in each region tournament qualify for the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 21.
REGION 1
At Lowndes (unless noted)
Girls
Saturday, Feb. 10
#5 Valdosta at #4 Richmond Hill, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#2 Camden County vs. #3 Colquitt County, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Lowndes vs. Richmond Hill-Valdosta winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Saturday, Feb. 10
#5 Colquitt County at #4 Richmond Hill
Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Lowndes
#2 Camden County vs. Lowndes, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Richmond Hill-#5 Colquitt County winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16, at Lowndes
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
REGION 2
At Carrollton
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#2 Campbell vs. #3 Westlake, 4 p.m.
#1 Carrollton vs. #4 East Coweta, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#2 TBA vs. #3 TBA, 5:30 p.m.
#1 TBA vs. #4 TBA, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 3
At McEachern
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
#1 McEachern or North Paulding vs. 4-5 TBA, 4 p.m.
#2 McEachern or North Paulding vs. #3 TBA, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#4 TBA vs. #5 North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
#1 McEachern vs. 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 TBA vs. #3 TBA, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 4
At Grayson
Girls
Saturday, Feb. 10
#3 TBA vs. #6 Parkview, 1 p.m.
#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 TBA vs. #3-#6 winner, 3 p.m.
#1 Grayson vs. #4-#5 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Saturday, Feb. 10
#3 TBA vs. #6 Parkview, 2:30 p.m.
#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 Newton vs. #3-#6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Grayson vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 5
At Cherokee
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#3 Walton or Wheeler vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain, 4 p.m.
#4 Walton or Wheeler vs. #5 Osborne, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
#1 Cherokee vs. #4-5 winner, 4 p.m.
#2 North Cobb vs. #3-6 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#3 Cherokee or Osborne vs. #6 North Cobb or Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
#4 Cherokee or Osborne vs. #5 North Cobb or Kennesaw Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
#1 Walton or Wheeler vs. #4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Walton or Wheeler #3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 6
At Denmark
Girls
Saturday, Feb. 10
#4 South Forsyth vs. #5 Denmark, 1 p.m.
#3 Lambert vs. #6 Forsyth Central, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#1 Milton vs. #5 Denmark-#4 South Forsyth winner, 4 p.m.
#2 West Forsyth vs. #4 Lambert-#6 Forsyth Central winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Saturday, Feb. 10
#4 Forsyth Central vs. #5 South Forsyth, 2:30 p.m.
#3 Lambert vs. #6 Denmark, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
#1 Milton vs. #4 Forsyth Central-#5 South Forsyth winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 West Forsyth vs. #3 Lambert-#6 Denmark winner, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 7
Girls
Friday, Feb. 9
#7 Berkmar at No. 6 Meadowcreek
Saturday, Feb. 10
#3 North Gwinnett vs. #7 Berkmar-No. 6 Meadowcreek winner, noon
#4 Peachtree Ridge vs. #5 Duluth, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 Discovery vs. #2-#3-#6#7 winner, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Norcross vs. Peachtree Ridge/Duluth winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Friday, Feb. 9
#7 Discovery at No. 6 Meadowcreek, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10
#3 TBA vs. #7 Discovery-No. 6 Meadowcreek winner, 1:30 p.m.
#4 TBA vs. #5 Duluth, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 TBA vs. #2-#3-#6-#7 winner, 6 p.m.
#1 TBA vs. #4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
REGION 8
At Central Gwinnett
Girls
Friday
#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Collins Hill, 3 p.m.
#3 Dacula vs. #6 Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 Mill Creek vs. Dacula-Mountain View winner, 3 p.m.
#1 Buford vs. Central Gwinnett-Collins Hill winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Friday
#4 Dacula vs. #5 Central Gwinnett, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Collins Hill vs. #6 Mill Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
#2 Mountain View vs. Collins Hill-Mill Creek winner, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Buford vs. Dacula-Central Gwinnett winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
