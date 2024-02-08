Class 7A blog: Region tournament schedules

Region 4 has three top-10 teams, including No. 1 Grayson. Newton and Archer are the others. They’re playing at Grayson.

No. 3 Wheeler and No. 6 Walton are likely headed for a showdown in Region 5 at Cherokee.

Peachtree Ridge, Berkmar, Norcross and North Gwinnett are within two games of each other in the Region 7 standings.

In the girls draws, regions 2, 3 and 8 have multiple ranked teams.

No. 2 Carrollton, the host school, and No. 5 Campbell are heavily favored in Region 2 and have split their games this season.

No. 6 McEachern and No. 7 North Paulding of Region 3 have lost to lower-seeded rivals and can’t be assured of making the finals. They’re at McEachern.

In Region 8, No. 3 Buford and No. 9 Mill Creek are the favorites. Their tournament is at Central Gwinnett.

The top four finishers in each region tournament qualify for the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 21.

REGION 1

At Lowndes (unless noted)

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 10

#5 Valdosta at #4 Richmond Hill, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#2 Camden County vs. #3 Colquitt County, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Lowndes vs. Richmond Hill-Valdosta winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 10

#5 Colquitt County at #4 Richmond Hill

Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Lowndes

#2 Camden County vs. Lowndes, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Richmond Hill-#5 Colquitt County winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16, at Lowndes

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

REGION 2

At Carrollton

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#2 Campbell vs. #3 Westlake, 4 p.m.

#1 Carrollton vs. #4 East Coweta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#2 TBA vs. #3 TBA, 5:30 p.m.

#1 TBA vs. #4 TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 3

At McEachern

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

#1 McEachern or North Paulding vs. 4-5 TBA, 4 p.m.

#2 McEachern or North Paulding vs. #3 TBA, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#4 TBA vs. #5 North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

#1 McEachern vs. 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 TBA vs. #3 TBA, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 4

At Grayson

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 10

#3 TBA vs. #6 Parkview, 1 p.m.

#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 TBA vs. #3-#6 winner, 3 p.m.

#1 Grayson vs. #4-#5 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 10

#3 TBA vs. #6 Parkview, 2:30 p.m.

#4 TBA vs. #5 TBA, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 Newton vs. #3-#6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Grayson vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 5

At Cherokee

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#3 Walton or Wheeler vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain, 4 p.m.

#4 Walton or Wheeler vs. #5 Osborne, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

#1 Cherokee vs. #4-5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 North Cobb vs. #3-6 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#3 Cherokee or Osborne vs. #6 North Cobb or Kennesaw Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

#4 Cherokee or Osborne vs. #5 North Cobb or Kennesaw Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

#1 Walton or Wheeler vs. #4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Walton or Wheeler #3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 6

At Denmark

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 10

#4 South Forsyth vs. #5 Denmark, 1 p.m.

#3 Lambert vs. #6 Forsyth Central, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#1 Milton vs. #5 Denmark-#4 South Forsyth winner, 4 p.m.

#2 West Forsyth vs. #4 Lambert-#6 Forsyth Central winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 10

#4 Forsyth Central vs. #5 South Forsyth, 2:30 p.m.

#3 Lambert vs. #6 Denmark, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

#1 Milton vs. #4 Forsyth Central-#5 South Forsyth winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 West Forsyth vs. #3 Lambert-#6 Denmark winner, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 7

Girls

Friday, Feb. 9

#7 Berkmar at No. 6 Meadowcreek

Saturday, Feb. 10

#3 North Gwinnett vs. #7 Berkmar-No. 6 Meadowcreek winner, noon

#4 Peachtree Ridge vs. #5 Duluth, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 Discovery vs. #2-#3-#6#7 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#1 Norcross vs. Peachtree Ridge/Duluth winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Friday, Feb. 9

#7 Discovery at No. 6 Meadowcreek, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10

#3 TBA vs. #7 Discovery-No. 6 Meadowcreek winner, 1:30 p.m.

#4 TBA vs. #5 Duluth, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 TBA vs. #2-#3-#6-#7 winner, 6 p.m.

#1 TBA vs. #4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

REGION 8

At Central Gwinnett

Girls

Friday

#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Collins Hill, 3 p.m.

#3 Dacula vs. #6 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 Mill Creek vs. Dacula-Mountain View winner, 3 p.m.

#1 Buford vs. Central Gwinnett-Collins Hill winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Friday

#4 Dacula vs. #5 Central Gwinnett, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Collins Hill vs. #6 Mill Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

#2 Mountain View vs. Collins Hill-Mill Creek winner, 4:30 p.m.

#1 Buford vs. Dacula-Central Gwinnett winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.