Class 7A blog: Quick previews of each basketball quarterfinal

R4 #1 Brookwood at R6 #1 North Forsyth: Brookwood’s girls had never made the quarterfinals until last season. Now, they can make their first semifinal. They’re unranked and underdogs against No. 6 North Forsyth. The Raiders are in their third straight quarterfinal. They made the semifinals in 2018 and 2019 but have never reached a final.

BOYS

R2 #4 Newnan at R5 #1 Milton: Unranked Newnan is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 after winning twice on the road. Newnan was just 2-6 in Region 2, the region with No. 4 McEachern and No. 3 Pebblebrook. Milton is ranked No. 1 with a 25-2 record and a 23-game winning streak. The Eagles made the semifinals last season and last won a state title in 2012.

R8 #1 North Gwinnett at R2 #1 Pebblebrook: North Gwinnett, ranked No. 7, has reached seven previous quarterfinals, including one last season, but never gone further. Third-ranked Pebblebrook is seeking its first semifinal since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2016. Neither has won a state title.

R7 #1 Berkmar at R1 #1 Tift County: Berkmar, ranked No. 5, can make the semifinals for the first time since its 2001 state title. Tift, unranked but playing at home, last got to the semifinals in 2019 and won in 2017.

R2 #2 McEachern at R8 #2 Collins Hill: McEachern, ranked No. 4, beat No. 2 Grayson in the second round Saturday. The Indians made the semifinals last season and won in 2019. This is Collins Hill’s first quarterfinal since 1998. The Eagles are unranked.