Class 7A blog: Previews of the 4 quarterfinals

*Walton (8-3) at Brookwood (10-2): These two were supposed to play Sept. 3, but the game was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. They did play in 2020, with Brookwood winning 43-32. Dylan Lonergan passed for 318 yards and rushed for a career-high 127 yards. A top-100 national junior prospect, Lonergan has thrown for right at 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this season. In the second round, Brookwood beat North Gwinnett 17-14 as J.J. Silva kicked three field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4:16 left, breaking a 14-14 tie. Walton has allowed six or more touchdowns three times, all losses, but the Raiders have tightened up in playoff road victories over Colquitt County (41-17) and Archer (34-7). Walton had four sacks, forced five turnovers and held Archer to 235 total yards last week. Jeremy Hecklinski was 13-of-18 passing for 277 yards. Zak Rozsman was injured in the first half and didn’t return. Both quarterbacks play extensively. Walton is in the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the 2011 championship game. Brookwood last made the quarters in 2017.

*Grayson (9-3) at Roswell (10-2): This is the first meeting between these two since Grayson beat Roswell 23-20 in overtime for the Class 7A championship. This is Roswell’s first quarterfinal since 2016. Ranked No. 10, Roswell beat No. 2 North Cobb 46-43 last week. North Cobb had the ball with a 43-34 lead and less than two minutes left, but Roswell forced a fumble, scored, recovered an onside kick and scored on the final play, a 7-yard run on fourth-and-goal. Robbie Roper, who ran for both of those touchdowns, was 26-of-35 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 games, Roper has thrown for 2,725 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 71.2% of his attempts. Grayson, the defending champion, is unranked. The Rams beat Denmark 35-21 in the second round. Grayson clinched it when, leading 28-21, the Rams forced a fumble on an end zone sack and recovered for a touchdown. Grayson QB Rayne Fry, only recently becoming the starter, passed for a season-high 181 yards passing.