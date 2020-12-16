Class 7A blog: Previews of Lowndes-Collins Hill, Grayson-Norcross

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lowndes 26, Collins Hill 17

Grayson at Norcross

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Devil Stadium, Norcross

Records, rankings: Grayson is 12-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-7A and No. 1; Norcross is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from 7-7A and No. 3.

Last meeting: Grayson won 37-17 in the second round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs.

Things to know: These are the only undefeated teams in Class 7A and two of only eight in all classes. Each has won two state titles, Grayson in 2011 and 2016 and Norcross in 2012 and 2013. Both are exceptional this season on defense as neither has allowed more than 21 points in any game. Norcross held Colquitt to seven first downs and 150 total yards in a 17-7 victory last week. The seven points were the fewest for Colquitt in the playoffs since 2005, covering 49 games. LB Jalen Garner, who is committed to Houston, is the leader of the Blue Devils’ defense. The offensive playmakers are QB Mason Kaplan (2,204 yards passing), Jahni Clarke (969 rushing) and Trey Goodman (797 receiving). Grayson held West Forsyth to seven first downs and negative rushing yards in a 33-0 victory last week. Ten Grayson players have intercepted passes this season. That includes Derrell Farrar, who got his first two last week, one that he ran for a touchdown. Grayson is without RB Phil Mafah, the injured Clemson commit, but mid-season transfer QB Jake Garcia, a four-star recruit, is only getting better. He’s 51-of-89 passing for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. Grayson has put Norcross out of the playoffs two of the past three seasons, both in the first two rounds.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Grayson 22, Norcross 20