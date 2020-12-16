Class 7A blog: Previews of Lowndes-Collins Hill, Grayson-Norcross

Lowndes at Collins Hill
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fahring Field, Suwanee
Records, rankings: Lowndes is 10-1, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-7A and No. 4; Collins Hill is 11-2, the No. 1 seed from 8-7A and No. 6.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 31-28 in the 2010 Class 5A quarterfinals.
Things to know: Each team possesses a four-star junior quarterback. Collins Hill’s Sam Horn, rated the No. 4 pro-style quarterback nationally in the 2022 class, was 30-of-50 passing for 313 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 victory over Parkview last week. Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown, the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the class, ran for 118 yards on 23 carries in a 23-13 victory over Milton last week. He has rushed and thrown for more than 3,000 yards in his career. The top prospect on either side is Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter, a Florida State commit and five-star recruit with 115 receptions for 1,456 yards and 20 touchdowns. But these teams have been more impressive on defense in the playoffs, each allowing only about nine points per game. Collins Hill’s James Smith has 14 sacks, and Justin Richardson has blocked four punts and field goals. Lowndes defensive end Thomas Davis, who is committed to Miami, has 12 tackles for losses. Collins Hill, the only Class 7A semifinalist without a state title, has upset top-10 Lowndes teams in their only meetings in 2001 and 2010 quarterfinals.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lowndes 26, Collins Hill 17
Grayson at Norcross
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Devil Stadium, Norcross
Records, rankings: Grayson is 12-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-7A and No. 1; Norcross is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from 7-7A and No. 3.
Last meeting: Grayson won 37-17 in the second round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs.
Things to know: These are the only undefeated teams in Class 7A and two of only eight in all classes. Each has won two state titles, Grayson in 2011 and 2016 and Norcross in 2012 and 2013. Both are exceptional this season on defense as neither has allowed more than 21 points in any game. Norcross held Colquitt to seven first downs and 150 total yards in a 17-7 victory last week. The seven points were the fewest for Colquitt in the playoffs since 2005, covering 49 games. LB Jalen Garner, who is committed to Houston, is the leader of the Blue Devils’ defense. The offensive playmakers are QB Mason Kaplan (2,204 yards passing), Jahni Clarke (969 rushing) and Trey Goodman (797 receiving). Grayson held West Forsyth to seven first downs and negative rushing yards in a 33-0 victory last week. Ten Grayson players have intercepted passes this season. That includes Derrell Farrar, who got his first two last week, one that he ran for a touchdown. Grayson is without RB Phil Mafah, the injured Clemson commit, but mid-season transfer QB Jake Garcia, a four-star recruit, is only getting better. He’s 51-of-89 passing for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. Grayson has put Norcross out of the playoffs two of the past three seasons, both in the first two rounds.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Grayson 22, Norcross 20
