Class 7A blog: Previews of 8 round-of-16 games

*Roswell (8-2) at Norcross (11-0): Roswell beat Mill Creek 28-27 last week after trailing 27-7 with 4:23 left in the third quarter. Robbie Roper was 17-of-29 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and his 3-yard, fourth-and-goal TD pass on the 17th play of a drive set the comeback in motion. Norcross had an easier time in the first round, winning 47-20 against South Forsyth. Mason Kaplan was 13-of-15 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns, two to Trey Goodman. Kaleb Jackson (101) and Jahni Clarke (96) were leading rushers. Norcross is seeking its first quarterfinal since its 2013 state-championship season. Roswell is after its first quarterfinal since its 2016 runner-up season.

*Walton (6-5) at Colquitt County (8-0): Walton is coming off its best performance of the season, a 49-9 victory over McEachern. Kenny Djaha, injured much of the season, rushed for a season-high 138 yards on 15 carries. QB Zak Rozsman, a junior pro-style quarterback with Division I offers, was 9-of-13 passing for 134 yards. Walton is in the second round for the fourth straight season but hasn’t made the quarterfinals since its 2011 state runner-up team. Colquitt County beat Brookwood 49-3 last week after taking a 35-3 halftime lead. Zane Touchton, starting for injured Xavier Williams, was 15-of-17 passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Colquitt sacked Brookwood star QB Dylan Lonergan four times and returned an interception for a touchdown. After falling short last season, Colquitt is seeking its 11th quarterfinal appearance in 12 seasons.

*Harrison (4-5) at Grayson (10-0): Harrison, the 2019 Class 6A champion, upset No. 9 Newnan 26-24 last week. The Hoyas trailed 24-20 in the final minute, but Newnan lost a fumble at its 3-yard line, and Harrison cashed it for a touchdown. Grayson, ranked No. 1 in 7A, will be another matter, though, as the Rams are peaking. Phil Mafah, a Clemson-committed 1,000-yard rusher, carried the offense over much of the season, but midseason transfer Jake Garcia got his first start at quarterback last week in a 43-0 victory over Tift County. The Southern Cal pledge was 11-of-17 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In its only previous game against a No. 1-ranked team, Harrison beat Dacula in the 2019 semifinals.

*North Gwinnett (8-3) at West Forsyth (8-3): West Forsyth won its first region title since 2012 this year, while North Gwinnett failed to win region for the first time since 2016. But North, a semifinalist last year and champion in 2017, will be favored. The Bulldogs have played nine current or one-time top-10 teams and beaten six, including two round-of-16 teams (Parkview, North Cobb) by shutout. Barrett Carter, a linebacker committed to Clemson, was made North’s feature back last week and rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 29-16 victory over Cherokee. He had three sacks as a linebacker. West Forsyth is seeking it first quarterfinal since 2012. Freshman RB Ryder Stewart rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown and caught a 38-yard TD pass in West’s 39-14 victory over Meadowcreek. Hudson Posey scored on an interception return and a safety.