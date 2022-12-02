Class 7A blog: Preview of Carrollton-Colquitt, Milton-Mill Creek

The Class 7A final four is here, and from a preseason perspective, it’s not who you’d think.
Carrollton played in Class 6A last season and was unranked in preseason. It was known that its freshman quarterback, Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis, was a big deal, but not that he’d be a legitimate classification player-of-the-year candidate right away. Lewis has thrown for 3,339 yards. (Lawrence threw for 3,053 yards as a Cartersville freshman.) And Carrollton is 13-0. The unheralded star for Carrollton is running back Bryce Hicks. He’s run for 1,368 yards and got 550 receiving yards. He’s a junior, so Carrollton is here to stay in the big class.
Carrollton is playing Colquitt County, a program familiar with the semifinals and beyond, but the Packers lost in the first round last season and changed coaches, coincidentally hiring Carrollton’s former coach, Sean Calhoun, who had been on Colquitt’s staff for the 2014-15 teams that went 15-0. Colquitt is 13-0 this season, meaning that new coach Calhoun is 43-0 when he’s on Colquitt’s staff. Colquitt’s playmakers are you like Carrollton’s. Ny Carr, a wide receiver, and Landen Thomas, a tight end, are committed to Georgia.
Milton is playing Mill Creek in the other semifinal. Milton was the runner-up last season but had heavy graduation losses and has a new coach, Ben Reaves. Milton, ranked 10th in preseason, started 2-3, but it was deceiving as two losses came to out-of-state teams. Milton has won five straight to earn its way into the semifinals.
Mill Creek was ranked No. 5 in preseason. Its only loss came to No. 1 Buford, which got knocked out in the second round. Mill Creek is 12-1 and ranked No. 3. Its best player, Caleb Downs, is the state’s top-rated senior prospect.
Below are more in-depth previews of Friday’s semifinals.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie
Records, rankings: Carrollton is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 2-7A and No. 4; Colquitt County is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from 1-7A and No. 2.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Things to know: Colquitt County’s coach, Sean Calhoun, was Carrollton’s coach from 2016 to 2020. Before that, he was Colquitt’s offensive coordinator got the 2014-15 championship teams. Colquitt is 43-0 with Calhoun on its coaching staff. His Packers beat North Gwinnett 52-17 in the quarterfinals. Neko Fann was 15-of-20 passing for a season-high 352 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. He’s thrown for 2,473 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Ny Carr, a junior committed to Georgia, had five receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and preseason all-state RB Charlie Pace rushed for 147 yards. Carrollton beat Walton 52-27 last week. Freshman QB Julian Lewis, Class 7A’s leading passer with 3,339 yards, was 22-of-32 for 333 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Bryce Hicks had 89 yards rushing and 64 receiving and scored five touchdowns. Carrollton last made a state final in 2013. Colquitt’s last trip was in 2018. Both have multiple state titles. They have two common opponents. Colquitt County beat Lowndes 42-14 and Pebblebrook 56-16. Carrollton beat Lowndes 38-14 and Pebblebrook 42-14. This is one of two semifinals between undefeated teams. North Oconee vs. Cedartown in Class 4A is the other.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Colquitt County 28, Carrollton 27
Mill Creek vs. Milton
When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta
Records, rankings: Mill Creek is 12-1, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-7A and No. 3; Milton is 10-3, the No. 1 seed from 6-7A and No. 7.
Last meeting: Milton won 36-27 in the 2021 Class 7A quarterfinals.
Things to know: The 2021 game between these two featured five lead changes. Milton went on a seven-minute, 13-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to ice the victory. Milton made the title game, where it lost to Collins Hill. In 2021, Milton had the state’s No. 1 prospect, L.T. Overton. This year, Mill Creek has it, Caleb Downs. In last week’s quarterfinals, Milton beat Grayson 35-12. Debron Gatling scored on a 37-yard pass from Like Nickel for a 21-9 lead in the final minute of the first half and returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and a 28-9 lead in the third quarter. Milton was outgained 307-249 but had seven sacks, three by Owen Phillips and two by Will Parton. Nickel has thrown for 2,392 yards this season while Scott Moskowitz has rushed for 1,060. Mill Creek beat Westlake 38-14 last week after leading 35-7 at halftime. Cam Robinson rushed for 206 yards, giving him 1,446 on the season, and caught a 19-yard TD pass. Downs had an interception and TD run. Hayden Clark has thrown for 1,907 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Mill Creek is in its first semifinal since 2016 and seeking its first state finals appearances. Milton won Class 7A in 2018.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Mill Creek 28, Milton 20
