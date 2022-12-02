Class 7A blog: Preview of Carrollton-Colquitt, Milton-Mill Creek

Below are more in-depth previews of Friday’s semifinals.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Carrollton is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 2-7A and No. 4; Colquitt County is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from 1-7A and No. 2.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Colquitt County’s coach, Sean Calhoun, was Carrollton’s coach from 2016 to 2020. Before that, he was Colquitt’s offensive coordinator got the 2014-15 championship teams. Colquitt is 43-0 with Calhoun on its coaching staff. His Packers beat North Gwinnett 52-17 in the quarterfinals. Neko Fann was 15-of-20 passing for a season-high 352 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. He’s thrown for 2,473 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Ny Carr, a junior committed to Georgia, had five receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and preseason all-state RB Charlie Pace rushed for 147 yards. Carrollton beat Walton 52-27 last week. Freshman QB Julian Lewis, Class 7A’s leading passer with 3,339 yards, was 22-of-32 for 333 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Bryce Hicks had 89 yards rushing and 64 receiving and scored five touchdowns. Carrollton last made a state final in 2013. Colquitt’s last trip was in 2018. Both have multiple state titles. They have two common opponents. Colquitt County beat Lowndes 42-14 and Pebblebrook 56-16. Carrollton beat Lowndes 38-14 and Pebblebrook 42-14. This is one of two semifinals between undefeated teams. North Oconee vs. Cedartown in Class 4A is the other.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Colquitt County 28, Carrollton 27

Mill Creek vs. Milton

When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Mill Creek is 12-1, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-7A and No. 3; Milton is 10-3, the No. 1 seed from 6-7A and No. 7.

Last meeting: Milton won 36-27 in the 2021 Class 7A quarterfinals.

Things to know: The 2021 game between these two featured five lead changes. Milton went on a seven-minute, 13-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to ice the victory. Milton made the title game, where it lost to Collins Hill. In 2021, Milton had the state’s No. 1 prospect, L.T. Overton. This year, Mill Creek has it, Caleb Downs. In last week’s quarterfinals, Milton beat Grayson 35-12. Debron Gatling scored on a 37-yard pass from Like Nickel for a 21-9 lead in the final minute of the first half and returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and a 28-9 lead in the third quarter. Milton was outgained 307-249 but had seven sacks, three by Owen Phillips and two by Will Parton. Nickel has thrown for 2,392 yards this season while Scott Moskowitz has rushed for 1,060. Mill Creek beat Westlake 38-14 last week after leading 35-7 at halftime. Cam Robinson rushed for 206 yards, giving him 1,446 on the season, and caught a 19-yard TD pass. Downs had an interception and TD run. Hayden Clark has thrown for 1,907 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Mill Creek is in its first semifinal since 2016 and seeking its first state finals appearances. Milton won Class 7A in 2018.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Mill Creek 28, Milton 20