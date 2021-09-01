Class 7A blog: Out-of-state teams visit Collins Hill, Milton

*Rome at Cherokee: Cherokee, ranked No. 10, barely got by Class 6A Sequoyah 26-25 last week and dropped a little in the polls, although the Warriors had a big lead and were never in great danger. Rome, ranked No. 6 in 6A, should be a tougher test. Cherokee beat Rome 21-15 last season. Rome is better this year, so a Cherokee victory would restore faith on those that believe this is Cherokee’s best team in years.

*Greenville Christian vs. Collins Hill: This is the second game of a Friday doubleheader at Milton as part of the Freedom Bowl. Greenville Christian, which plays in the MidSouth Association of Independent Schools, is a school of only about 250 students but is ranked the No. 4 overall team in Mississippi by MaxPreps. It won a MidSouth championship last season. Collins Hill is No. 1 this week for the first time. The game will be streamed by FloFootball.