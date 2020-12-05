Class 7A blog: Observations on 8 quarterfinalists

*Norcross beat Roswell 40-20. Norcross is 12-0 and won a coin toss this week to be home against Colquitt County in the quarterfinals. This is Norcross’ best shot at a special season since the 2013 state championship.

*Colquitt County beat Walton 35-12. If you just looked at the scores and history, you’d think Colquitt was the team to beat. The Valdosta game (24-10) was close for a while, but the rest have been convincing. Well, actually Colquitt led Walton only 7-6 in the third, but took control from there. Without Rush Propst, the Packers might actually be underestimated. Starting quarterback Xavier Williams is still out, though.

*Grayson beat Harrison 30-6. Good news is that Jake Garcia gives the Rams a new dimension as a passer. The bad news is that star running back Phil Mafah remains on the shelf with an ankle injury. The Rams are still the team to beat.

*West Forsyth beat North Gwinnett 17-16. West Forsyth is the first Forsyth County team to make the quarterfinals since South Forsyth in 2015. Nice win vs. North. West lost to North 41-7 in this round two years ago. And good job by Dave Svehla in his first season with the Wolverines.