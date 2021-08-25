Class 7A blog: Milton-North Cobb headlines 5 games to watch this week

Here are the five most intriguing games involving Class 7A teams in week two:
*Milton at North Cobb – No. 1 Milton takes on No. 6 North Cobb. These are two of the three most talented teams in Class 7A, along with Collins Hill, as measured by blue-chip prospects. Each is led by an outstanding dual-threat quarterback – Milton’s Devin Farrell (committed to Virginia Tech) and North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton.
*Westlake at Colquitt County – Westlake, now a 6A school, was impressive in a 29-14 victory over Archer last week. Westlake had seven sacks. The Lions are ranked No. 3. So is Colquitt, in 7A. The packers beat Marietta 28-25 last week after trailing 18-7 in the third quarter. Charlie Pace rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries.
*Cartersville at West Forsyth – West Forsyth has a couple of top-10 rankings (GPB and MaxPreps) and a top-100 national recruit, tight end Oscar Delp. A victory over a perennial top-10 Class 5A program would add legitimacy to this Forsyth County program that quietly won a region title and reached the quarterfinals in 2020.
*Norcross at Mill Creek – Two of the more impressive opening-week teams square off. Both were unranked in preseason but jumped quickly into the top 10 this week, Norcross after beating Hillgrove 42-30 and Mill Creek after beating Parkview 43-10. For Norcross, Christian Williams rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the opener. For Mill Creek, Hayden Clark was 14-of-24 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
*McEachern at Grayson – Don’t write off Grayson, yet. The defending champions lost to Creekside of Class 5A 19-14 last week, but Grayson had two devastating fumbles (one returned 100 yards for a touchdown, the other setting up a short drive for the winning touchdown). Grayson returned only six starters but remains talented but young. McEachern beat Kell 53-20 last week. Kaleb Webb had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.
