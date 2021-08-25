Class 7A blog: Milton-North Cobb headlines 5 games to watch this week

*Milton at North Cobb – No. 1 Milton takes on No. 6 North Cobb. These are two of the three most talented teams in Class 7A, along with Collins Hill, as measured by blue-chip prospects. Each is led by an outstanding dual-threat quarterback – Milton’s Devin Farrell (committed to Virginia Tech) and North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton.

*Westlake at Colquitt County – Westlake, now a 6A school, was impressive in a 29-14 victory over Archer last week. Westlake had seven sacks. The Lions are ranked No. 3. So is Colquitt, in 7A. The packers beat Marietta 28-25 last week after trailing 18-7 in the third quarter. Charlie Pace rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries.