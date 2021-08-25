ajc logo
X

Class 7A blog: Milton-North Cobb headlines 5 games to watch this week

North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) scores a rushing touchdown against Buford linebacker VJ Payne (7) during the first half of Friday's game in Kennesaw.
Caption
North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) scores a rushing touchdown against Buford linebacker VJ Payne (7) during the first half of Friday's game in Kennesaw.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Here are the five most intriguing games involving Class 7A teams in week two:

*Milton at North Cobb – No. 1 Milton takes on No. 6 North Cobb. These are two of the three most talented teams in Class 7A, along with Collins Hill, as measured by blue-chip prospects. Each is led by an outstanding dual-threat quarterback – Milton’s Devin Farrell (committed to Virginia Tech) and North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton.

*Westlake at Colquitt County – Westlake, now a 6A school, was impressive in a 29-14 victory over Archer last week. Westlake had seven sacks. The Lions are ranked No. 3. So is Colquitt, in 7A. The packers beat Marietta 28-25 last week after trailing 18-7 in the third quarter. Charlie Pace rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries.

*Cartersville at West Forsyth – West Forsyth has a couple of top-10 rankings (GPB and MaxPreps) and a top-100 national recruit, tight end Oscar Delp. A victory over a perennial top-10 Class 5A program would add legitimacy to this Forsyth County program that quietly won a region title and reached the quarterfinals in 2020.

*Norcross at Mill Creek – Two of the more impressive opening-week teams square off. Both were unranked in preseason but jumped quickly into the top 10 this week, Norcross after beating Hillgrove 42-30 and Mill Creek after beating Parkview 43-10. For Norcross, Christian Williams rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the opener. For Mill Creek, Hayden Clark was 14-of-24 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

*McEachern at Grayson – Don’t write off Grayson, yet. The defending champions lost to Creekside of Class 5A 19-14 last week, but Grayson had two devastating fumbles (one returned 100 yards for a touchdown, the other setting up a short drive for the winning touchdown). Grayson returned only six starters but remains talented but young. McEachern beat Kell 53-20 last week. Kaleb Webb had six receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score.

In Other News
1
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 2
2
Formulas for No. 1-ranked teams to avoid upsets in openers
3
4 Questions with GHSA reclass chairman Dr. Curt Miller
4
List: West Georgia graduates who are Georgia head coaches
5
Class A Blog: New coaches get season-opening wins

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top