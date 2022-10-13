Class 7A blog: Mill Creek-Buford is headliner in week 8

The next best game is Walton and Kennesaw Mountain from Region 5. Both have been in and out of the top 10. Kennesaw Mountain currently is No. 10 and 6-0. Walton is 4-2 but with losses to top-10 teams Mill Creek and North Cobb.

This game pits two of 7A’s best quarterbacks. Kennesaw Mountain’s Cayman Prangley is 95-of-143 passing for 1,519 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. Walton’s Jeremy Hecklinski is 99-of-153 for 1,912 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions.

In Region 3, The McEachern-Marietta game could decide a region title, although their records wouldn’t show it. McEachern is 4-3 overall, 1-0 in region play, while Marietta is 2-5, 1-0. Both have played tough schedules, especially Marietta.

Below are this week’s computer Maxwell Ratings projections by region.

Region 1

Colquitt County vs Camden County -43

Valdosta vs Richmond Hill -34

Region 2

Carrollton at Pebblebrook -18

East Coweta at Campbell -37

Region 3

McEachern vs Marietta -4

North Paulding vs Harrison -15

Region 4

Brookwood at Newton -8

Grayson at South Gwinnett -8

Parkview at Archer -30

Region 5

North Cobb vs Wheeler -38

Osborne at Cherokee -6

Walton at Kennesaw Mountain -1

Region 6

Denmark vs South Forsyth -5

Milton vs Forsyth Central -42

Lambert at West Forsyth -20

Region 7

Duluth at Seckinger -34

Meadowcreek vs Discovery -23

Norcross at Berkmar -48

North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge -15

Region 8

Collins Hill vs Mountain View -5

Dacula vs Central Gwinnett 0

Mill Creek at Buford -12