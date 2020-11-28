Class 7A blog: Harrison, Colquitt County stand out in first round

*Only one road team won, and only one top-10 team lost. Those came together in Harrison’s 26-24 victory over Newnan. Harrison, the Class 6A champion in 2019, started the season 0-4 and stood 3-5 entering the playoffs. Newnan was 9-1 and ranked No. 9. More amazing was the final minute of the game. Newnan led 24-20 with 49 seconds left and began taking a knee but on third down fumbled at its 3-yard line. Harrison recovered and scored two plays later.

*Colquitt County covered the ’'spread’' in its 49-3 victory over Brookwood, and that wasn’t easy. The computer Maxwell Ratings had Colquitt as a 31-point favorite. Surely, that wouldn’t hold up. And it was thought that Brookwood star QB Dylan Lonergan might not play after being injured in the final game of the regular season. Turns out that Lonergan did play, but Colquitt County’s starting quarterback, Xavier Williams, did not. Williams also was hurt in the final game of the regular season. In his place came Zane Touchton, who was 15-of-17 passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns.