Class 7A blog: Grayson, Lowndes still on top; Colquitt picks up important win

4. Colquitt County – The Packers beat Valdosta 24-10 in the return to Moultrie of Rush Propst, now Valdosta’s coach. Colquitt needed that, and so did Justin Rogers, the Packers' coach. There’s been no more important recent game for Colquitt mentally and spiritually that this one.

5. Mill Creek – The Hawks lost to No. 6 Brookwood 24-13. Not a bad loss. Mill Creek was coming off a nice win over Dacula and appears to have a solid defense again. The offense will come around.

6. Brookwood – The Broncos beat No. 5 Mill Creek. This puts them in line for their first top-five state ranking since they opened 2011 at No. 1 after the 2010 state championship. It was supposed to be a breakout year for the team, and it’s feeling that way. Sophomore QB Dylan Lonergan leads an exciting, talented offense.

7. Parkview – The Panthers bounced back from their loss to North Gwinnett to beat Loganville 42-0. Loganville is Parkview coach Eric Godfree’s former team from Class 5A.

8. Norcross – The Blue Devils beat South Gwinnett 45-14. It’s shaping up to be a good year for Norcross, which is 4-0 for the first time since the 11-1 team of 2016.

9. North Cobb – The Warriors were off.

10. Milton – The Eagles moved to 2-0 with a 43-18 victory over Class 3A’s No. 9 team, Hapeville Charter. Next is Cedar Grove, the No. 1 team in 3A.

Others: Two former top-10 teams are knocking on the door to get back in. Camden County beat 2019 champion Marietta 24-21 while Collins Hill beat 6A’s No. 10 team, Rome, 28-14. ... Newnan is 3-0 for the first time since 2009 after a 44-7 victory over Mary Persons. ... Hillgrove got its first win under coach Byron Slack and beat McEachern 38-29. Hillgrove leads the series with its arch-rival 6-5. ... Cherokee is 4-0 after a 14-9 victory over Creekview. ... Lambert, which beat Duluth 26-10, is the eighth team in history to start 4-0 after an 0-10 season. Thanks to Loren Maxwell of GHSFHA.com for helping research that statistic. ... North Forsyth also is 4-0 after beating Cambridge 42-14.