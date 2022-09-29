Class 7A blog: Good timing for a light schedule

The Mill Creek-Central Gwinnett is a battle of unbeatens, but Mill Creek is a traditional power ranked No. 4 in the class while Central is a feel-good turnaround story that has feasted on a weaker schedule. So the game is not expected to be close.

The Region 4 games are probably the most interesting. Brookwood and Archer are traditionally good, though each has faltered out of the gate. Brookwood is 2-3 and Archer 1-4, though both have played tough schedules.

Parkview and South Gwinnett are each 4-1. Parkview has won four of the past seven in the series, all games decided by 14 points or fewer.

Grayson (4-1), ranked No. 10, tries to bounce back from a loss to Lowndes in a game at Newton (3-2) and is only an eight-point favorite. Grayson beat Newton 15-7 last season.

Below is the schedule with the computer Maxwell Ratings projections and the regions.

Thursday

Brookwood vs Archer -20 [Region 4]

Discovery vs Berkmar -31 [Region 7]

Mill Creek vs Central Gwinnett -48 [Region 8]

Mountain View vs Dacula -16 [Region 8]

Grayson at Newton -8 [Region 4]

Parkview vs South Gwinnett -16 [Region 4]

Walton at North Paulding -13

Friday

Buford vs Collins Hill -26 [Region 8]

Norcross vs Duluth -38 [Region 7]

North Gwinnett vs Meadowcreek -12 [Region 7]