Class 7A blog: Girls draws go as expected; unranked Pebblebrook, Campbell make boys QF

Grayson’s girls, though nationally ranked, is the only 7A boys or girls team still playing that has never made a semifinal.

Lowndes’ girls can make the semis for the first time since 2014. Milton’s girls can make it for the first time since 2010.

The boys’ semifinals have a pair of unranked teams that slipped through, both from Region 2. They are Campbell and Pebblebrook.

Campbell’s boys, trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2000, are playing at No. 3 Wheeler, the defending champion, in an all-Cobb County quarterfinal.

Pebblebrook, another Cobb team, is playing at No. 8 Milton.

The other quarterfinals have No. 10 Norcross at No. 2 McEachern and No. 7 Peachtree Ridge at No. 1 Grayson. Peachtree Ridge’s boys have never made a semifinal.

Note that Campbell, Milton, Grayson and Norcross have both of their teams in the quarterfinals.

GIRLS

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Cherokee

R3 #1 North Paulding at R8 #1 Buford

R7 #1 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson

R6 #1 Milton at R1 #1 Lowndes

BOYS

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler

R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson

R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton