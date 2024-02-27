Class 7A blog: Girls draws go as expected; unranked Pebblebrook, Campbell make boys QF

The Class 7A state playoffs resume Tuesday and Wednesday with most of the favored teams still playing as the tournament hits the quarterfinals.
All eight girls region champions advanced, and all finished the regular season in the top 10.
A coin toss decided home-court advantage. The matchups are No. 3 Campbell at No. 9 Cherokee, No. 6 North Paulding at No. 2 Buford, No. 5 Norcross at No. 1 Grayson and No. 7 Milton at No. 10 Lowndes.
Grayson’s girls, though nationally ranked, is the only 7A boys or girls team still playing that has never made a semifinal.
Lowndes’ girls can make the semis for the first time since 2014. Milton’s girls can make it for the first time since 2010.
The boys’ semifinals have a pair of unranked teams that slipped through, both from Region 2. They are Campbell and Pebblebrook.
Campbell’s boys, trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2000, are playing at No. 3 Wheeler, the defending champion, in an all-Cobb County quarterfinal.
Pebblebrook, another Cobb team, is playing at No. 8 Milton.
The other quarterfinals have No. 10 Norcross at No. 2 McEachern and No. 7 Peachtree Ridge at No. 1 Grayson. Peachtree Ridge’s boys have never made a semifinal.
Note that Campbell, Milton, Grayson and Norcross have both of their teams in the quarterfinals.
GIRLS
R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Cherokee
R3 #1 North Paulding at R8 #1 Buford
R7 #1 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson
R6 #1 Milton at R1 #1 Lowndes
BOYS
R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler
R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson
R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton
About the Author