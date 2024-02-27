BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Sinkhole snags traffic on Peachtree Street in Buckhead
High School Sports Blog

Class 7A blog: Girls draws go as expected; unranked Pebblebrook, Campbell make boys QF

Milton forward Braxton Giesler (4) reacts after a play by a teammate during the second half against North Gwinnett in their first round of the boys’ Class 7A playoffs at Milton High School, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Milton, Ga. Milton won 67-54. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Milton forward Braxton Giesler (4) reacts after a play by a teammate during the second half against North Gwinnett in their first round of the boys’ Class 7A playoffs at Milton High School, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Milton, Ga. Milton won 67-54. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

The Class 7A state playoffs resume Tuesday and Wednesday with most of the favored teams still playing as the tournament hits the quarterfinals.

All eight girls region champions advanced, and all finished the regular season in the top 10.

A coin toss decided home-court advantage. The matchups are No. 3 Campbell at No. 9 Cherokee, No. 6 North Paulding at No. 2 Buford, No. 5 Norcross at No. 1 Grayson and No. 7 Milton at No. 10 Lowndes.

Grayson’s girls, though nationally ranked, is the only 7A boys or girls team still playing that has never made a semifinal.

Lowndes’ girls can make the semis for the first time since 2014. Milton’s girls can make it for the first time since 2010.

The boys’ semifinals have a pair of unranked teams that slipped through, both from Region 2. They are Campbell and Pebblebrook.

Campbell’s boys, trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2000, are playing at No. 3 Wheeler, the defending champion, in an all-Cobb County quarterfinal.

Pebblebrook, another Cobb team, is playing at No. 8 Milton.

The other quarterfinals have No. 10 Norcross at No. 2 McEachern and No. 7 Peachtree Ridge at No. 1 Grayson. Peachtree Ridge’s boys have never made a semifinal.

Note that Campbell, Milton, Grayson and Norcross have both of their teams in the quarterfinals.

GIRLS

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Cherokee

R3 #1 North Paulding at R8 #1 Buford

R7 #1 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson

R6 #1 Milton at R1 #1 Lowndes

BOYS

R2 #1 Campbell at R5 #1 Wheeler

R7 #2 Norcross at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #1 Grayson

R2 #2 Pebblebrook at R6 #1 Milton

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.