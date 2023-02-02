X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class 7A blog: Girls basketball standings, news

High schools
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here are Class 7A standings for girls basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Cherokee, Norcross and Buford clinched the No. 1 seed for their region tournaments Tuesday.

Region tournaments determine seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21. The GHSA brackets show that the first round will pair regions 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs 8.

Region 1: Valdosta lost at Lowndes 57-47 on Saturday but can clinch the No. 1 seed for the region tournament by beating Colquitt County on the road Saturday. The No. 1 seed will host the region tournament. Lowndes is the defending region champion. Valdosta reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
Valdosta61159
Lowndes52148
Colquitt County33138
Richmond Hill34147
Camden County07617

Region 2: Pebblebrook ended Campbell’s 19-game winning streak Saturday with a 66-45 victory. They’ve split their two meetings and might be headed for a tie entering the region tournament.

Region 3: North Paulding beat Hillgrove 49-36 on Tuesday to complete a two-game region sweep of the Hawks and can clinch the No. 1 seed next Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a victory over McEachern. But Hillgrove - which has swept McEachern - remains alive. A three-way tie for first remains possibly if not likely since McEachern has home-court advantage next week. McEachern has played the tougher schedule (five losses to out-of-state teams) and owns the best pedigree (five state titles since 2012) among the three.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
Pebblebrook51139
#6 Campbell41193
Carrollton331310
Westlake23912
East Coweta06317

Region 4: Brookwood has won 14 straight since an early-December loss to Class 6A River Ridge and almost certainly will get the No. 1 seed. The Broncos beat No. 2 Archer 70-49 on Jan. 20 and plays Archer again Feb. 7. But Archer just took an overtime loss to Grayson on Tuesday, meaning the Tigers are now closer to third place than first. As noted last week, Brookwood was never much of a factor on a statewide level until three seasons ago. The Broncos have reached the quarters, semis and quarters the past three years.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#7 North Paulding51212
#10 Hillgrove42176
#8 McEachern42147
Harrison14615
Marietta05120

Region 5: Cherokee beat second-place Walton 71-51 on Friday and can clinch the No. 1 seed by beating Kennesaw Mountain this Friday. Cherokee has made the quarterfinals or better each of the past five seasons but stands just outside the top 10 in the rankings. Cherokee has won region titles five of the past six seasons.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#1 Brookwood70211
#2 Archer52154
Grayson43157
South Gwinnett43910
Parkview16814
Newton07318

Region 6: South Forsyth clinched the No. 1 seed with a 64-48 victory over second-place Lambert on Tuesday and is 12-0 since Christmas. South Forsyth won its only region title in 2015.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
Cherokee70175
Walton52139
North Cobb431111
Wheeler24910
Kennesaw Mountain25220
Osborne06017

Region 7: Norcross clinched the No. 1 seed Tuesday with a 51-38 victory over Peachtree Ridge. Norcross is the defending Class 7A champion. Peachtree Ridge has lost only to Norcross among in-state opponents this season.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#9 South Forsyth80203
Lambert62176
West Forsyth441211
Milton351011
Denmark35617
Forsyth Central08418

Region 8: Buford clinched the No. 1 seed Tuesday with a 65-49 victory over Cengral Gwinnett. Buford lost its second game of the season Saturday to Wesleyan, a non-region opponent, 72-58.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#4 Norcross110212
#5 Peachtree Ridge82175
North Gwinnett731111
Duluth55910
Meadowcreek27416
Discovery28516
Berkmar010218

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Taking a look at who can fill Georgia Tech’s biggest lineup holes
18h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
22h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
22h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech last in ACC after loss to 3-19 Louisville
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

GHSA Swimming State Championship Results From Wednesday
10h ago
Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news
National Signing Day big board
Featured

Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
1h ago
Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#3 Buford80202
Central Gwinnett53194
Collins Hill531111
Dacula35167
Mill Creek35109
Mountain View08319