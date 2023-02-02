Class 7A blog: Girls basketball standings, news

Here are Class 7A standings for girls basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
Cherokee, Norcross and Buford clinched the No. 1 seed for their region tournaments Tuesday.
Region tournaments determine seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21. The GHSA brackets show that the first round will pair regions 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs 8.
Region 1: Valdosta lost at Lowndes 57-47 on Saturday but can clinch the No. 1 seed for the region tournament by beating Colquitt County on the road Saturday. The No. 1 seed will host the region tournament. Lowndes is the defending region champion. Valdosta reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Valdosta
|6
|1
|15
|9
|Lowndes
|5
|2
|14
|8
|Colquitt County
|3
|3
|13
|8
|Richmond Hill
|3
|4
|14
|7
|Camden County
|0
|7
|6
|17
Region 2: Pebblebrook ended Campbell’s 19-game winning streak Saturday with a 66-45 victory. They’ve split their two meetings and might be headed for a tie entering the region tournament.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Pebblebrook
|5
|1
|13
|9
|#6 Campbell
|4
|1
|19
|3
|Carrollton
|3
|3
|13
|10
|Westlake
|2
|3
|9
|12
|East Coweta
|0
|6
|3
|17
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#7 North Paulding
|5
|1
|21
|2
|#10 Hillgrove
|4
|2
|17
|6
|#8 McEachern
|4
|2
|14
|7
|Harrison
|1
|4
|6
|15
|Marietta
|0
|5
|1
|20
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#1 Brookwood
|7
|0
|21
|1
|#2 Archer
|5
|2
|15
|4
|Grayson
|4
|3
|15
|7
|South Gwinnett
|4
|3
|9
|10
|Parkview
|1
|6
|8
|14
|Newton
|0
|7
|3
|18
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Cherokee
|7
|0
|17
|5
|Walton
|5
|2
|13
|9
|North Cobb
|4
|3
|11
|11
|Wheeler
|2
|4
|9
|10
|Kennesaw Mountain
|2
|5
|2
|20
|Osborne
|0
|6
|0
|17
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#9 South Forsyth
|8
|0
|20
|3
|Lambert
|6
|2
|17
|6
|West Forsyth
|4
|4
|12
|11
|Milton
|3
|5
|10
|11
|Denmark
|3
|5
|6
|17
|Forsyth Central
|0
|8
|4
|18
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#4 Norcross
|11
|0
|21
|2
|#5 Peachtree Ridge
|8
|2
|17
|5
|North Gwinnett
|7
|3
|11
|11
|Duluth
|5
|5
|9
|10
|Meadowcreek
|2
|7
|4
|16
|Discovery
|2
|8
|5
|16
|Berkmar
|0
|10
|2
|18
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#3 Buford
|8
|0
|20
|2
|Central Gwinnett
|5
|3
|19
|4
|Collins Hill
|5
|3
|11
|11
|Dacula
|3
|5
|16
|7
|Mill Creek
|3
|5
|10
|9
|Mountain View
|0
|8
|3
|19