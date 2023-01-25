X
Class 7A blog: Girls basketball standings, news

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Here are Class 7A standings for girls basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

There’s a big game tonight (Wednesday) between No. 4 Norcross, the defending Class 7A champion, and No. 5 Peachtree Ridge.

Region tournaments determine seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21. The GHSA brackets show that the first round will pair regions 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs 8.

Region 1: Valdosta won at Lowndes 68-56 on Saturday, but a rematch looms at Valdosta this Saturday. Lowndes is the region champion. Valdosta has been good lately, too, reaching Class 6A semifinals in 2019 and 2020.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
Valdosta50148
Lowndes41137
Richmond Hill23136
Colquitt County13118
Camden County05614

Region 2: Campbell, a semifinalist two of the past three seasons now riding a 16-game winning streak, has the lead and can just about clinch the No. 1 seed by beating Pebblebrook on the road Friday. Campbell beat Pebblebrook 61-54 on Jan. 6. Campbell’s losses are to No. 5 Pebblebrook and Lovejoy of Class 6A.

Region 3: Hillgrove plays at McEachern on Friday to help solve the knot atop Class 7A’s most competitive region. McEachern won at North Paulding 47-40 on Friday, ending the Wolfpack’s 18-game winning steak, but was blown out by Hillgrove 58-39 on Jan. 10. North Paulding won at Hillgrove 51-47 on Jan. 13, so the big three are 1-1 against each other. McEachern has played the tougher schedule (five losses to out-of-state teams), owns the best pedigree (five state titles since 2012) and gets both of its rivals at home down the stretch.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#6 Campbell40192
Pebblebrook31119
Westlake22911
Carrollton131010
East Coweta04315

Region 4: Brookwood has won 12 straight since an early-December loss to Class 6A River Ridge and bombed No. 3 Archer 70-49 at home Friday. Brookwood is home Friday against Grayson, which took Brookwood to overtime before falling 58-55 on Jan. 6. Brookwood was never much of a factor on a statewide level until three seasons ago. The Broncos have reached the quarters, semis and quarters the past three years.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#8 North Paulding31192
#9 Hillgrove31165
#10 McEachern31136
Harrison13614
Marietta04119

Region 5: Cherokee has made the quarterfinals or better each of the past five seasons but stands just outside the top 10 in the rankings. The Warriors will play at Walton on Friday for the region lead. Cherokee won the first meeting 61-58 on Jan. 10. Cherokee has won region titles five of the past six seasons. Walton last won a region title in 1983.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#1 Brookwood50191
#3 Archer41143
Grayson32146
South Gwinnett23710
Parkview14812
Newton05316

Region 6: South Forsyth is 10-0 since Christmas, and a game at Lambert on Tuesday could settle the No. 1 seed for the region tournament. South Forsyth won its only region title in 2015. Lambert last won a region in 2017.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
Cherokee50155
Walton41128
North Cobb22910
Wheeler1389
Kennesaw Mountain13118
Osborne04015

Region 7: The showdown between unbeaten teams in region play is Wednesday - No. 4 Norcross at No. 5 Peachtree Ridge. Then they play again Tuesday at Norcross. Norcross is the defending Class 7A champion. Peachtree Ridge has never won a region or advanced past the second round of the state tournament. Peachtree Ridge is unbeaten this season against Georgia teams and has a win over No. 6 Campbell.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#7 South Forsyth60183
Lambert51165
West Forsyth331110
Milton2399
Denmark14416
Forsyth Central06416

Region 8: Buford has a two-game lead, the largest of any Class 7A girls team. The Wolves are up from Class 6A. Their only loss is to 6A River Ridge. Their closest region game has been the 61-54 victory over Collins Hill last week.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#4 Norcross80182
#5 Peachtree Ridge70163
North Gwinnett721110
Duluth45810
Discovery26514
Meadowcreek17315
Berkmar09217

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L
#2 Buford60181
Central Gwinnett42183
Collins Hill421010
Mill Creek33107
Dacula15147
Mountain View06317