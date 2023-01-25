Class 7A blog: Girls basketball standings, news

Here are Class 7A standings for girls basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
There’s a big game tonight (Wednesday) between No. 4 Norcross, the defending Class 7A champion, and No. 5 Peachtree Ridge.
Region tournaments determine seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21. The GHSA brackets show that the first round will pair regions 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs 8.
Region 1: Valdosta won at Lowndes 68-56 on Saturday, but a rematch looms at Valdosta this Saturday. Lowndes is the region champion. Valdosta has been good lately, too, reaching Class 6A semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Valdosta
|5
|0
|14
|8
|Lowndes
|4
|1
|13
|7
|Richmond Hill
|2
|3
|13
|6
|Colquitt County
|1
|3
|11
|8
|Camden County
|0
|5
|6
|14
Region 2: Campbell, a semifinalist two of the past three seasons now riding a 16-game winning streak, has the lead and can just about clinch the No. 1 seed by beating Pebblebrook on the road Friday. Campbell beat Pebblebrook 61-54 on Jan. 6. Campbell’s losses are to No. 5 Pebblebrook and Lovejoy of Class 6A.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#6 Campbell
|4
|0
|19
|2
|Pebblebrook
|3
|1
|11
|9
|Westlake
|2
|2
|9
|11
|Carrollton
|1
|3
|10
|10
|East Coweta
|0
|4
|3
|15
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#8 North Paulding
|3
|1
|19
|2
|#9 Hillgrove
|3
|1
|16
|5
|#10 McEachern
|3
|1
|13
|6
|Harrison
|1
|3
|6
|14
|Marietta
|0
|4
|1
|19
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#1 Brookwood
|5
|0
|19
|1
|#3 Archer
|4
|1
|14
|3
|Grayson
|3
|2
|14
|6
|South Gwinnett
|2
|3
|7
|10
|Parkview
|1
|4
|8
|12
|Newton
|0
|5
|3
|16
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Cherokee
|5
|0
|15
|5
|Walton
|4
|1
|12
|8
|North Cobb
|2
|2
|9
|10
|Wheeler
|1
|3
|8
|9
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|3
|1
|18
|Osborne
|0
|4
|0
|15
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#7 South Forsyth
|6
|0
|18
|3
|Lambert
|5
|1
|16
|5
|West Forsyth
|3
|3
|11
|10
|Milton
|2
|3
|9
|9
|Denmark
|1
|4
|4
|16
|Forsyth Central
|0
|6
|4
|16
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#4 Norcross
|8
|0
|18
|2
|#5 Peachtree Ridge
|7
|0
|16
|3
|North Gwinnett
|7
|2
|11
|10
|Duluth
|4
|5
|8
|10
|Discovery
|2
|6
|5
|14
|Meadowcreek
|1
|7
|3
|15
|Berkmar
|0
|9
|2
|17
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#2 Buford
|6
|0
|18
|1
|Central Gwinnett
|4
|2
|18
|3
|Collins Hill
|4
|2
|10
|10
|Mill Creek
|3
|3
|10
|7
|Dacula
|1
|5
|14
|7
|Mountain View
|0
|6
|3
|17