Class 7A blog: Girls basketball standings, news

Region 1: Though none is ranked, all are pretty good, with records of 14-7 or better. Lowndes is the two-time defending champion. The Vikings beat Valdosta, Richmond Hill and Camden County on the road the first time through the region.

Region 2: Carrollton went 4-0 through the first half of the region round-robin but must face prime contenders Campbell and Westlake on the road the final time through the loop. Pebblebrook won this region a year ago but is 1-15.

Region 3: McEachern beat North Paulding 45-43 at home last week to secure the region lead, but this race should be competitive to the end. Harrison and Marietta also are strong. McEachern was the region champion and a state semifinalist last season.

Region 4: Grayson is a good bet to finish the regular season 25-0. The Rams beat second-place Archer 76-43 on Jan. 9. That’s the only game that Archer has lost since Dec. 8 (Dacula). Grayson and Archer meet again Tuesday. State champion Brookwood (6-15) is clearly in rebuild mode but likely to make the playoffs. Worth noting that Grayson lost in last year’s first round and has never gone past the quarterfinals, but that has little meaning now.

Region 5: The next seven days could settle this one as Cherokee plays home against Walton on Friday and at North Cobb on Tuesday. Cherokee’s has the region’s best player, Toni Warren, a 6-0 wing player who has signed with Wofford. Walton is the defending champion.

Region 6: Milton plays at Lambert on Friday for first place. Lambert won their first meeting 78-45 on Jan. 5. Milton didn’t make the playoffs last season. South Forsyth is the defending champion.

Region 7: Norcross is the 2023 state runner-up and 2022 champion. The Blue Devils plays at Discovery on Tuesday. Norcross won the first meeting 63-25 on Jan. 5. Norcross is contending despite the lost of first-team all-state player and Mercer signee Jania Akins to a knee injury in December.

Region 8: Buford, the defending champion, was a 2023 semifinalist. Buford plays at home against Mill Creek on Friday. Buford won the first meeting 63-41 at Mill Creek on Jan. 9. Buford is led by Ava Grace Watson, a 5-8 guard who has signed with Ohio State.