Class 7A blog: Brookwood travels to Las Vegas; 5 top games

Brookwood at Bishop Gorman: Brookwood is headed to Las Vegas for an ESPNU game tonight. Brookwood features Super 11 quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Bishop Gorman has won 11 of the past 13 titles in Nevada’s highest class. Brookwood is Bishop Gorman’s fifth out-of-state opponent this season. Its only loss is to California’s Mater Dei, the consensus No. 1 team. Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett is committed to Georgia.

Lowndes at East Coweta: Lowndes was discharged from the top 10 after losing its opener to a prominent national program, Florida’s American Heritage, and has beaten two other Florida teams since. The Vikings can make their case for readmission if they can handle a road trip to East Coweta, which his coming off a 23-20 victory over No. 5 Sandy Creek of Class 3A. East Coweta is 3-1 after losing its opener to Starr’s Mill, a top-10 team in Class 4A.