Class 7A blog: Brookwood travels to Las Vegas; 5 top games

Here are the five most intriguing games in Class 7A this week. It’s topped by a nationally televised game in Las Vegas featuring Brookwood.
Brookwood at Bishop Gorman: Brookwood is headed to Las Vegas for an ESPNU game tonight. Brookwood features Super 11 quarterback Dylan Lonergan. Bishop Gorman has won 11 of the past 13 titles in Nevada’s highest class. Brookwood is Bishop Gorman’s fifth out-of-state opponent this season. Its only loss is to California’s Mater Dei, the consensus No. 1 team. Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett is committed to Georgia.
Lowndes at East Coweta: Lowndes was discharged from the top 10 after losing its opener to a prominent national program, Florida’s American Heritage, and has beaten two other Florida teams since. The Vikings can make their case for readmission if they can handle a road trip to East Coweta, which his coming off a 23-20 victory over No. 5 Sandy Creek of Class 3A. East Coweta is 3-1 after losing its opener to Starr’s Mill, a top-10 team in Class 4A.
Marietta at Walton: Don’t be surprised if these teams don’t win their regions. Walton, of Region 5, is ranked No. 7 with victories over Pope (49-0) and Brookwood (34-30) and a loss to No 4 Mill Creek (47-41). Marietta is 1-3 but a contender to win Region 3, which doesn’t have a current ranked team. The Blue Devils’ losses are to ranked opponents Grayson, Roswell and North Cobb.
Northside-Warner Robins at North Cobb: North Cobb is playing without its Super 11 quarterback, Malachi Singleton, who is injured, and it comes during a rough stretch in the schedule. The Warriors beat Marietta 35-21 in Singleton’s absence, but the next three games are against Northside, Milton and Walton. Northside is 1-2 against a tough schedule and made the 6A quarterfinals last season.
Cedar Grove at Mill Creek: Cedar Grove, which has won four of the past Class 3A championships, has 7A programs shivering after beating Westlake 30-20 and Collins Hills 40-6. The Saints’ next 7A challenge is No. 3 Mill Creek. Cedar Grove will travel to No. 4 Colquitt County next week. Mill Creek has been impressive in victories over Walton (47-41), Norcross (49-17) and Archer (33-0).
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@