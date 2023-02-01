Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news

Region 1: The best race in Class 7A lives here as three teams have two regions losses. Lowndes upset Valdosta 60-60 at Valdosta on Saturday (upset simply because it was on the road and Valdosta had won the first meeting a week earlier). Now, Lowndes plays at home Friday against Camden County. Valdosta plays (and is almost certain to defeat) last-place Colquitt County on Monday. So the Lowndes-Camden winner is expected to finish tied with Valdosta. Valdosta has split with both teams. We’re checking with region officials on the tiebreaker and the region-tournament bracket format. Regardless, the region tournament should be pretty fun.

Lowndes beat Valdosta 60-50 at Valdosta on Saturday. Lowndes and Valdosta, both better known for their football programs, each won basketball region titles last season - Lowndes in 7A, Valdosta in 6A. Camden won a basketball region title in 2020.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L Valdosta 5 2 13 9 Lowndes 5 2 14 10 Camden County 4 2 12 10 Richmond Hill 1 5 6 15 Colquitt County 1 5 1 15

Region 2: Pebblebrook would have this region in the bag except for surging Westlake’s upset of the Falcons on Jan. 24. The Falcons, who have made the state semifinals the past two seasons, were coming off a huge win over Norcross but failed to take care of region business in their home gym. Pebblebrook is off the rest of this week but plays at home Tuesday against Carrollton, which has been ranked most of this season, and goes to Westlake on Feb. 10. Westlake is only 12-10 but secured another big win Tuesday, defeating Carrollton 58-51 on the road. Westlake will steal the regular-season region championship if it wins out. The Lions must play East Coweta and Campbell before the Pebblebrook showdown in the season finale.