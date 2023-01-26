Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news

Here are Class 7A standings for boys basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
In the latest news, No 8 Newton beat No. 2 Grayson on Tuesday night while No. 1 Wheeler beat No. 9 Cherokee in games top-10 teams.
Region tournaments determine seeds for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 21. The GHSA brackets show that the first round will pair regions 1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs 8.
Region 1: Good race here, though none of the teams is ranked or seriously viewed as a threat statewide. Valdosta beat Camden County 77-62 on Friday to forge a tie for first place that might remain until the tournament as the two don’t meet again in the regular season. Valdosta also beat Lowndes 62-48 on Saturday. But Lowndes remains alive and plays at Valdosta on Saturday and home against Camden on Feb. 3. Lowndes and Valdosta, both better known for their football programs, each won basketball region titles last season - Lowndes in 7A, Valdosta in 6A. Camden won a basketball region title in 2020.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Camden County
|4
|1
|12
|8
|Valdosta
|4
|1
|12
|8
|Lowndes
|3
|2
|12
|10
|Richmond Hill
|1
|4
|6
|13
|Colquitt County
|0
|4
|0
|13
Region 2: Last week was a big one for Pebblebrook, which took control of the region race with a 57-47 victory over Carrollton on Friday, then beat defending Class 7A champion and then-No. 2 Norcross 69-57 in a non-region game. The Falcons will be heavily favored to finish as the No. 1 seed in this region. Four of their six losses have come against out-of-state teams, and they have made the state semifinals the past two seasons. But there’s not a weak team in the region.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#3 Pebblebrook
|3
|0
|13
|6
|Carrollton
|2
|2
|15
|4
|Campbell
|2
|2
|13
|7
|Westlake
|1
|2
|9
|11
|East Coweta
|1
|3
|10
|10
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#5 McEachern
|4
|0
|14
|6
|Hillgrove
|3
|1
|11
|8
|Marietta
|2
|2
|4
|17
|Harrison
|1
|3
|10
|10
|North Paulding
|0
|4
|7
|13
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#2 Grayson
|4
|1
|13
|5
|#8 Newton
|4
|1
|12
|7
|#7 Archer
|2
|2
|15
|3
|South Gwinnett
|2
|2
|13
|6
|Parkview
|2
|3
|11
|8
|Brookwood
|0
|5
|10
|10
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#1 Wheeler
|4
|0
|12
|6
|#9 Cherokee
|4
|1
|17
|3
|North Cobb
|3
|2
|16
|3
|Osborne
|1
|3
|12
|6
|Walton
|1
|4
|12
|8
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|4
|11
|9
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Denmark
|5
|1
|12
|8
|#6 Milton
|4
|2
|16
|4
|Lambert
|4
|2
|14
|7
|South Forsyth
|3
|3
|8
|13
|West Forsyth
|1
|5
|7
|14
|Forsyth Central
|1
|5
|3
|16
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#4 Norcross
|9
|0
|18
|3
|North Gwinnett
|7
|2
|9
|11
|Peachtree Ridge
|6
|2
|16
|5
|Berkmar
|4
|5
|10
|11
|Meadowcreek
|2
|5
|6
|12
|Duluth
|1
|7
|6
|15
|Discovery
|0
|8
|3
|18
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|#10 Buford
|5
|1
|15
|5
|Collins Hill
|5
|1
|13
|7
|Mountain View
|3
|3
|13
|7
|Mill Creek
|3
|3
|13
|8
|Dacula
|1
|5
|5
|16
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|5
|5
|15