Class 7A blog: Best opening-round games and more

*Only five of the 32 playoff teams didn’t also make the playoffs in 2019. The newcomers are Discovery (first appearance), Peachtree Ridge (last qualified in 2016), Meadowcreek (2017), Tift County (2018) and Pebblebrook (2018). Don’t expect a similar outcome, though. Defending champion Marietta is 3-7 and facing a tough East Coweta team in the first round.

*Brookwood and Colquitt County were ranked in the top five for the first half of the season. Now, they’re playing in the first round at Colquitt. Brookwood has lost twice – once to No. 1 Grayson when outmanned, once to Newton when star quarterback Dylan Lonergan hardly played because of an injury. Of course, Colquitt hasn’t lost at all. This is the most intriguing first-round game in the state by far.