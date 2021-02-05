X

Class 7A blog: Berkmar-Norcross boys game could decide Region 7 top seed

ajc.com

Credit: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Credit: Gwinnett County Public Schools

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb

No. 6 Berkmar plays at No. 10 Norcross in a boys game Friday night that could decide the No. 1 seed for the Region 7 tournament.

Despite the rankings, Norcross won their first meeting 63-57 on Jan. 19 and leads the region with a 10-0 record, 17-5 overall. Four players – Jaden Harris, Kok Yat, London Johnson and Jerry Deng – scored 10 points or more in the win.

Each of those is a major Division I prospect. Yat, a 6-foot-8 senior, has signed with DePaul. Harris and Johnson, both 6-3 guards, have offers from Georgia Tech and others. Harris is a senior, Johnson a sophomore. Deng is a 6-7 power forward and junior.

Berkmar (17-5, 9-1) is led by Malique Ewin, a 6-10 forward and top-10 national prospect. He’s uncommitted. Jermahri Hill, a 6-4 guard, and Dara Olanade, a 6-5 forward, also have major Division I attention. All three are juniors.

Both teams made the Class 7A quarterfinals last season.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.