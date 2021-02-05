Class 7A blog: Berkmar-Norcross boys game could decide Region 7 top seed

No. 6 Berkmar plays at No. 10 Norcross in a boys game Friday night that could decide the No. 1 seed for the Region 7 tournament.
Despite the rankings, Norcross won their first meeting 63-57 on Jan. 19 and leads the region with a 10-0 record, 17-5 overall. Four players – Jaden Harris, Kok Yat, London Johnson and Jerry Deng – scored 10 points or more in the win.
Each of those is a major Division I prospect. Yat, a 6-foot-8 senior, has signed with DePaul. Harris and Johnson, both 6-3 guards, have offers from Georgia Tech and others. Harris is a senior, Johnson a sophomore. Deng is a 6-7 power forward and junior.
Berkmar (17-5, 9-1) is led by Malique Ewin, a 6-10 forward and top-10 national prospect. He’s uncommitted. Jermahri Hill, a 6-4 guard, and Dara Olanade, a 6-5 forward, also have major Division I attention. All three are juniors.
Both teams made the Class 7A quarterfinals last season.
About the Author