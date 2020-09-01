Class 7A blog: A closer look at top 10, led by talented Grayson

The Rams have five preseason all-state players, six Georgia Power 100 members, seven seniors committed to SEC or ACC schools and one AJC Super 11 selection, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds. They beat 2019 champion Marietta in the regular season last year but lost to runner-up Lowndes in the quarterfinals.

2. Lowndes

The 2019 runner-up returns 1,500-yard rusher and 1,300-yard passer Jacurri Brown, plus three proven all-state candidates on defense – T.J. Quinn, Thomas Davis and Jacques Hunter. Lowndes’ new coach, Jamey DuBose, won three state titles in Alabama.

3. Parkview

The Panthers have improved their win total each of the past six seasons, reaching 12-2 and the semifinals in 2019. AJC Super 11 running back Cody Brown (Tennessee commit) rushed for 1,676 yards last season.

4. Colquitt County

The Packers’ 113 wins are the most of the past decade, though Colquitt made only the second round last season, losing to Parkview. Receiver Lemeke Brockington is committed to Minnesota.

5. North Gwinnett

The Bulldogs, the 2017 champions, have done no worse than the quarterfinals in each of coach Bill Stewart’s three seasons. They have an AJC Super 11 player, Clemson-bound linebacker Barrett Carter, but they’ll miss Ohio State-committed cornerback Jordan Hancock, who opted out of playing this fall.

6. Camden County

This should be coach Bob Sphire’s best team in his fourth season on the coast. AJC Super 11 lineman Micah Morris, Georgia Power 100 running back Jamie Felix and wide receiver Shawn Hardy are all major Division I recruits.

7. Archer

Andy Dyer’s Tigers have made the quarterfinals or better each of the past three seasons. They must replace three-year starting quarterback Jake Peevy. Renoldo Spivey Jr. should be one of 7A’s leading rushers.

8. Marietta

The defending champions graduated eight players who signed with Power Five conference teams, including Gatorade national player of the year Arik Gilbert. “We’ve built a strong program,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “A lot of the guys you’ll be hearing from this year were second-team guys in the past. I feel they’re ready to step up.”

9. McEachern

The Indians reached the quarterfinals and beat Marietta to win Region 3 last season. They suffered substantial graduation and transfer losses, but talent is never in short supply at McEachern. Ese Dubre is a Georgia Power 100 linebacker.

10. Mill Creek

The Hawks are averaging 10.2 wins over the past five seasons and made the quarterfinals last year. They consistently seem to outperform teams with higher-profile talent.