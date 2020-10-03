Class 7A blog: 6 most interesting results from Week 5

*Cherokee 14, Cartersville 12: Cherokee ended Cartersville’s 62-game regular-season winning streak, but to be shocked would be patronizing. Cartersville was only a seven-point favorite, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and Cherokee is an undefeated team from the highest classification. Now 5-0 for the first time since 2007, Cherokee brought back young talent, especially on offense, from an 8-4 team. The Warriors expected to be a factor in 7A this season, and they are.

*Archer 14, North Gwinnett 13: Archer started the season ranked No. 7 but lost its first three games to teams that are ranked No. 1 or No. 2 – Lowndes, Warner Robins and Grayson. So beating No. 9 North Gwinnett, even on the road, is not earth-shattering. Similarly, North has no reason to panic for its back-to-back losses that started last week vs. Lovejoy. It’s perhaps a wakeup call that North has lost two straight home games after winning 27 straight, and the offense needs to get better, but the defense remains one of the state’s best. Neither of these teams can expect to be ranked Sunday, but there’s a good chance that both will advance multiple rounds in the playoffs one they get their teeth into the season.