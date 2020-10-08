Class 7A Blog: 5 things to watch in Week 6

*No. 2 Lowndes travels to No. 1 Valdosta of Class 6A in the annual Winnersville Classic. ESPNU will televise. Lowndes has won the past three games in the series handily but trails 37-21 overall. Lowndes is a six-point favorite, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, but many expect Lowndes can do better than that as Valdosta has been hamstrung more by COVID-19 interruptions and has questions at quarterback.

*North Cobb plays at North Gwinnett in a tossup. North Cobb was unranked in preseason, and North Gwinnett was No. 4, but the script has flipped as North Cobb is in the rankings, and North Gwinnett out, for the first time for each since 2017. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton, a rising star, has rushed for 367 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries and completed 50 of 69 passes (.725) for 639 yards and five touchdowns.