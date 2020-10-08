Class 7A Blog: 5 things to watch in Week 6

This is Week Six of the regular season. Here are five things to watch in games involving Class 7A teams.
*No. 2 Lowndes travels to No. 1 Valdosta of Class 6A in the annual Winnersville Classic. ESPNU will televise. Lowndes has won the past three games in the series handily but trails 37-21 overall. Lowndes is a six-point favorite, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, but many expect Lowndes can do better than that as Valdosta has been hamstrung more by COVID-19 interruptions and has questions at quarterback.
*North Cobb plays at North Gwinnett in a tossup. North Cobb was unranked in preseason, and North Gwinnett was No. 4, but the script has flipped as North Cobb is in the rankings, and North Gwinnett out, for the first time for each since 2017. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton, a rising star, has rushed for 367 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries and completed 50 of 69 passes (.725) for 639 yards and five touchdowns.
*Parkview and Camden County were preseason top-10 teams that have lost games and now sit riding the fence, needing to show they were as good as advertised. Both get a chance against good lower-classification teams. Parkview is a 19-point favorite tonight against Tucker, and Camden County is favored by just one against Coffee.
*No. 8 Collins Hill needs to be careful as the Eagles travel to East Coweta, an underrated 4-1 team that lost only to No. 5 Norcross 28-14. Collins Hill has lost only to No. 1 Grayson.
*Grayson is a 27-point favorite against Mill Creek, but that seems like a bunch. Mill Creek, a quarterfinal team last year, is 2-1, its only loss to No. 4 Brookwood,
Here are the games with Maxwell’s projections.
Today’s games
Norcross vs. Meadowcreek -42
Parkview vs. Tucker -19
Friday’s games
Archer vs. Dunwoody -40
Brookwood vs. Marietta -17
Camden Co. vs. Coffee -1
Collins Hill at East Coweta -9
Colquitt Co. at Northside, W.R. -29
Grayson vs. Mill Creek -27
Hillgrove at Gainesville -15
Houston Co. vs. Newton -6
Lowndes at Valdosta -6
Milton vs. McEachern -4
Morrow at Campbell -4
Newnan vs. M.L. King -35
North Gwinnett vs. North Cobb 0
Pebblebrook vs. North Atlanta -8
Roswell vs. Walton -11
South Forsyth at Alcovy -34
