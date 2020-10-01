Class 7A blog: 5 questions to be answered this week

5. Just how good exactly are Parkview and North Gwinnett? Both were in the top five in preseason. North Gwinnett beat Parkview 21-0, and then North lost to Lovejoy 19-6. Both have challenges Friday as North is an eight-point favorite over Archer while Parkview is an 11-point choice over 2019 champion Marietta, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Final note: Harrison, citing COVID-19 issues, canceled its game with Westlake, but region rival Hillgrove stepped in to take on Westlake instead. Hillgrove is a six-point favorite against Class 6A’s No. 3 team. That should be a good one.

Here are the projected margins of victory for games involving Class 7A teams this week.

Brookwood at North Paulding -19

Calhoun vs. Woodstock -22

Cartersville at Cherokee -7

Collins Hill at Alpharetta -28

Dacula at Mountain View -10

Discovery at Berkmar -21

East Coweta at Northgate -14

Gainesville at Forsyth Central -5

Hillgrove vs. Westlake -6

McEachern vs. Newton -11

Meadowcreek vs. Duluth -10

Mill Creek vs. West Forsyth -11

Milton vs. Cedar Grove -2

Newnan vs. Harris Co. -17

Norcross vs. Dunwoody -42

North Cobb vs. Etowah -35

North Forsyth vs. Denmark -28

North Gwinnett vs. Archer -8

Parkview vs. Marietta -11

Pebblebrook vs. Riverdale -5

Roswell at Campbell -38

South Forsyth vs. Lambert -14

South Gwinnett vs. Shiloh -17

Tift Co. at Irwin Co. -11