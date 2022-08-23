Class 7A blog: 5 observations from Week 1

*Buford is worthy of its preseason No. 1 ranking. That’s despite having never played in the highest classification. That doesn’t mean the Wolves certainly will win the title, but they played like Georgia’s best team in last week’s 38-7 victory of Thompson, Alabama’s three-time defending high-class champion. Justice Haynes rushed for 92 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, but some lesser-heralded players also made huge plays. Bryson Banks and Justin Baker had interceptions for touchdowns, and Ryan McKinnis had a caused fumble on the 2-yard line on a goal line stand.

*Grayson is a worthy No. 2 and contender to Buford or anyone else and doesn’t think of itself as anybody’s understudy. The Rams were young and simply not good enough to win a second straight state title in 2021, but they were savvy and powerful in their opener, a 32-12 victory over Marietta. Grayson held the Blue Devils to minus-21 yards rushing. LB Jalen Smith had nine solo tackles, and he and LB Gabe Buck combined for three tackles for 42 yards in losses. Joe Taylor rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Jeff Davis was 13-of-19 passing for 157 yards.