ajc logo
X

Class 7A blog: 5 observations from Week 1

August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski (12) prepares to get off a pass during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski (12) prepares to get off a pass during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The first week of high school football is in the books. Here are five things observed in Class 7A.

*Buford is worthy of its preseason No. 1 ranking. That’s despite having never played in the highest classification. That doesn’t mean the Wolves certainly will win the title, but they played like Georgia’s best team in last week’s 38-7 victory of Thompson, Alabama’s three-time defending high-class champion. Justice Haynes rushed for 92 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown, but some lesser-heralded players also made huge plays. Bryson Banks and Justin Baker had interceptions for touchdowns, and Ryan McKinnis had a caused fumble on the 2-yard line on a goal line stand.

*Grayson is a worthy No. 2 and contender to Buford or anyone else and doesn’t think of itself as anybody’s understudy. The Rams were young and simply not good enough to win a second straight state title in 2021, but they were savvy and powerful in their opener, a 32-12 victory over Marietta. Grayson held the Blue Devils to minus-21 yards rushing. LB Jalen Smith had nine solo tackles, and he and LB Gabe Buck combined for three tackles for 42 yards in losses. Joe Taylor rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Jeff Davis was 13-of-19 passing for 157 yards.

*Mill Creek Super 11 safety Caleb Downs is worthy of his status as the state’s No. 1 senior recruit. The Alabama-committed player had 151 all-purpose yards, one on a 35-yard interception return that set up a 3-yard TD drive in the Hawks’ 44-41 victory over Walton. He’s similar to the 2021 all-classification player of the year, Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter, in that Downs makes an impact on offense and defense.

*Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis will be fun to follow. Lewis is a freshman who had offers from Alabama and Georgia before high school. In his debut last week, Lewis was 18-of-27 passing for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Four of the TD passes went to Jordan White. Carrollton is ranked No. 9 in the highest classification after its 69-7 victory over Gadsden City, Ala., though much stronger opposition awaits, including South Paulding next week.

*A breakout star last weekend was Walton QB Jeremy Hecklinski. He’s a junior with a few mid-major offers, including Georgia Southern. His Saturday performance alone will go a long ways toward more attention. Against Mill Creek, Hecklinski was 20-of-33 passing for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Lloyd had six receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters9h ago
Seeking mismatches, Georgia Tech looks to ‘giant’ E.J. Jenkins
9h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
13h ago
Braves lead baseball in bottom-of-the-order production
5h ago
Braves lead baseball in bottom-of-the-order production
5h ago
Hawks sign Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract
7h ago
The Latest
Class 6A blog: Gainesville makes some noise in Niblett’s debut
9h ago
Class 3A blog: Only two losses among top-10 teams in Week 1
10h ago
Class 2A blog: Paladins to focus on self following loss, exit from rankings
11h ago
Featured
Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
17h ago
TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top