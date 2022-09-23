Class 7A blog: 5 best games of Week 6

Parkview at Mill Creek: This is the headliner in the highest class, a game between top-10 teams that are 4-0, both from Gwinnett County, though they’ve played each other only once, with Mill Creek winning easily last season. But Parkview is not the 4-7 team it was a year ago. The Panthers’ Khyair Spain has rushed for 771 yards, second most in 7A. Mike Matthews, a consensus top-10 national recruit among juniors, has 15 receptions for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Mill Creek was impressive in its 52-36 victory over Cedar Grove last week. Mill Creek is averaging 45.25 points per game, second-most in 7A. According to the computer Maxwell Ratings, Mill Creek is the No. 1 team in any classification.

Grayson at Lowndes: These programs rank 1-2 in winning percentage this century in the highest classification – Lowndes at .789 (221-59) and Grayson at .778 (210-60) – each with three state titles. But Grayson is a more sure pick this season to contend. The Rams won 7A in 2020, then had a rebuilding season (by merely making the semifinals with a young team), and now appear ready to challenge for their fourth state championship. Lowndes, on the other hand, is in the post-Jacurri Brown era with a new coach, Zach Grage, and is 2-2. Brown was a four-year starting quarterback. The new quarterback, Marvis Parrish, looks promising. He’s thrown for 576 yards and rushed for a team-leading 230 yards. He’s only a sophomore.