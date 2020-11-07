X

Class 7A blog: 4 biggest winners from Friday

The North Cobb Warriors take the field at the start of their game at Harrison High School Friday.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here are four big winners from Friday night’s games in Class 7A. The fifth biggest winner will come Saturday night, when Roswell plays Milton.

*Colquitt County – The third-ranked Packers won Region 1 with a dominating 40-10 victory over second-ranked Lowndes. Colquitt coach Justin Rogers has had some good wins since taking over for Rush Propst last season, and that includes a victory over then-No. 1 Grayson last season, but none sweeter than this one. It established Colquitt as Region 1′s best over a Lowndes team that is ranked in the top 10 of three national polls.

*North Cobb – The Warriors moved closer to their first region title since 2013 with a 39-14 victory over Hillgrove, which had been rated as the next-best team in Region 3. North Cobb has won its three region games by an average score 36-15. All that’s left are Marietta (2-6) and North Paulding (1-7). Beating either would clinch the title.

*Grayson – Though Brookwood dropped from the top 10 last week, many still consider the Broncos a top-10 team, certainly a good measuring stick for a Grayson team eying a state – or even national – title. The Rams measured up, winning 58-17. New quarterback Jake Garcia, still playing just part-time, was 8-of-12 passing for 233 yards.

*West Forsyth – West Forsyth put itself back in the Region 6 race with a 36-22 victory over Gainesville, which had been unbeaten in region play. All signs point to West Forsyth (5-3, 3-1) playing at home against Denmark (4-3, 4-0) for the region title Nov. 20. Denmark is a 3-year-old school that has never won a region title. West Forsyth won its only region title in 2012.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.