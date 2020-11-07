Class 7A blog: 4 biggest winners from Friday

Here are four big winners from Friday night’s games in Class 7A. The fifth biggest winner will come Saturday night, when Roswell plays Milton.
*Colquitt County – The third-ranked Packers won Region 1 with a dominating 40-10 victory over second-ranked Lowndes. Colquitt coach Justin Rogers has had some good wins since taking over for Rush Propst last season, and that includes a victory over then-No. 1 Grayson last season, but none sweeter than this one. It established Colquitt as Region 1′s best over a Lowndes team that is ranked in the top 10 of three national polls.
*North Cobb – The Warriors moved closer to their first region title since 2013 with a 39-14 victory over Hillgrove, which had been rated as the next-best team in Region 3. North Cobb has won its three region games by an average score 36-15. All that’s left are Marietta (2-6) and North Paulding (1-7). Beating either would clinch the title.
*Grayson – Though Brookwood dropped from the top 10 last week, many still consider the Broncos a top-10 team, certainly a good measuring stick for a Grayson team eying a state – or even national – title. The Rams measured up, winning 58-17. New quarterback Jake Garcia, still playing just part-time, was 8-of-12 passing for 233 yards.
*West Forsyth – West Forsyth put itself back in the Region 6 race with a 36-22 victory over Gainesville, which had been unbeaten in region play. All signs point to West Forsyth (5-3, 3-1) playing at home against Denmark (4-3, 4-0) for the region title Nov. 20. Denmark is a 3-year-old school that has never won a region title. West Forsyth won its only region title in 2012.
