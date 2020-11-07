Class 7A blog: 4 biggest winners from Friday

*Colquitt County – The third-ranked Packers won Region 1 with a dominating 40-10 victory over second-ranked Lowndes. Colquitt coach Justin Rogers has had some good wins since taking over for Rush Propst last season, and that includes a victory over then-No. 1 Grayson last season, but none sweeter than this one. It established Colquitt as Region 1′s best over a Lowndes team that is ranked in the top 10 of three national polls.

*North Cobb – The Warriors moved closer to their first region title since 2013 with a 39-14 victory over Hillgrove, which had been rated as the next-best team in Region 3. North Cobb has won its three region games by an average score 36-15. All that’s left are Marietta (2-6) and North Paulding (1-7). Beating either would clinch the title.