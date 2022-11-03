Class 7A blog: 3 games to decide region titles Friday

Three Class 7A games will decide region championships Friday on the final weekend of the regular season. Those are Marietta at North Paulding (Region 3), Milton at Lambert (Region 6) and North Gwinnett at Norcross (Region 7).
Here’s a look at the playoff scenarios in each Class 7A region. Included are the Maxwell Ratings’ projected margins of victory for each game.
Region 1
If Camden County beats Lowndes on Friday, the teams will line up this way for the playoffs: Colquitt County, Camden, Valdosta, Lowndes. If Lowndes wins, there will be a three-way tie for second, and the tiebreaker will be points allowed in region games. Valdosta leads that race and will be the No. 2 seed, leaving the winner of the Camden-Lowndes game as the No. 3 seed and the loser as No. 4.
Lowndes at Camden County -7
Colquitt County at Richmond Hill -41
Region 2
Assuming that Westlake beats Campbell, the seeds will go in this order: Carrollton, Westlake, the East Coweta-Pebblebrook winner, the East Coweta Pebblebrook loser.
East Coweta vs Pebblebrook -9
Westlake vs Campbell -42
Region 3
If Marietta and McEachern win, as expected, there will be a three-way tie for second place, and the final seed (based on Region 3 tiebreakers) will be Marietta, Harrison, North Paulding and McEachern. Otherwise, there’s no chance of a three-way tie, and two-way ties will be settled by the head-to-head results of the tied teams.
Marietta at North Paulding -3
McEachern at Hillgrove -14
Region 4
Grayson and Brookwood will be seeded 1-2, respectively. If the favorites win Friday, Newton will be No. 3 and Parkview No. 4. But if Archer beats Newton, there would be a three-way tie for third place.
Brookwood vs South Gwinnett -18
Grayson vs Parkview -14
Newton vs Archer -10
Region 5
North Cobb is the champion, and Osborne is out. The four teams in the middle – Walton, Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Cherokee – remain in contention. Cherokee (2-7, 1-3) is in a must-win situation. If the favorites win – and they’re all favored by 30 points or more -- the seeds will be North Cobb, Walton, Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler.
North Cobb vs Osborne -42
Walton vs Wheeler -40
Kennesaw Mountain vs Cherokee -30
Region 6
Lambert and Milton play for the region title Friday. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Lambert, Milton, South Forsyth, Denmark. If Milton wins, simply reverse No. 1 and No. 2, and South Forsyth and Denmark would retain their spots at No. 3 and No. 4.
Lambert vs Milton -1
South Forsyth vs West Forsyth -10
Denmark at Forsyth Central -36
Region 7
Norcross and North Gwinnett play for the region title. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Norcross, North Gwinnett, Meadowcreek and Peachtree Ridge. Duluth can force a three-way tie for fourth place with a victory over Peachtree Ridge.
Norcross vs North Gwinnett -7
Meadowcreek at Berkmar -42
Peachtree Ridge at Duluth -12
Region 8
Buford is the region champion. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Buford, Mill Creek, Collins Hill, Mountain View. Dacula can force a three-way tie for third with an upset of Collins Hill.
Buford at Central Gwinnett -42
Collins Hill at Dacula -26
Mill Creek at Mountain View -32
