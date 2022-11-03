Class 7A blog: 3 games to decide region titles Friday

Colquitt County at Richmond Hill -41

Region 2

Assuming that Westlake beats Campbell, the seeds will go in this order: Carrollton, Westlake, the East Coweta-Pebblebrook winner, the East Coweta Pebblebrook loser.

East Coweta vs Pebblebrook -9

Westlake vs Campbell -42

Region 3

If Marietta and McEachern win, as expected, there will be a three-way tie for second place, and the final seed (based on Region 3 tiebreakers) will be Marietta, Harrison, North Paulding and McEachern. Otherwise, there’s no chance of a three-way tie, and two-way ties will be settled by the head-to-head results of the tied teams.

Marietta at North Paulding -3

McEachern at Hillgrove -14

Region 4

Grayson and Brookwood will be seeded 1-2, respectively. If the favorites win Friday, Newton will be No. 3 and Parkview No. 4. But if Archer beats Newton, there would be a three-way tie for third place.

Brookwood vs South Gwinnett -18

Grayson vs Parkview -14

Newton vs Archer -10

Region 5

North Cobb is the champion, and Osborne is out. The four teams in the middle – Walton, Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Cherokee – remain in contention. Cherokee (2-7, 1-3) is in a must-win situation. If the favorites win – and they’re all favored by 30 points or more -- the seeds will be North Cobb, Walton, Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler.

North Cobb vs Osborne -42

Walton vs Wheeler -40

Kennesaw Mountain vs Cherokee -30

Region 6

Lambert and Milton play for the region title Friday. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Lambert, Milton, South Forsyth, Denmark. If Milton wins, simply reverse No. 1 and No. 2, and South Forsyth and Denmark would retain their spots at No. 3 and No. 4.

Lambert vs Milton -1

South Forsyth vs West Forsyth -10

Denmark at Forsyth Central -36

Region 7

Norcross and North Gwinnett play for the region title. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Norcross, North Gwinnett, Meadowcreek and Peachtree Ridge. Duluth can force a three-way tie for fourth place with a victory over Peachtree Ridge.

Norcross vs North Gwinnett -7

Meadowcreek at Berkmar -42

Peachtree Ridge at Duluth -12

Region 8

Buford is the region champion. If the favorites win, the seeds will be Buford, Mill Creek, Collins Hill, Mountain View. Dacula can force a three-way tie for third with an upset of Collins Hill.

Buford at Central Gwinnett -42

Collins Hill at Dacula -26

Mill Creek at Mountain View -32