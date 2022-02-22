Hamburger icon
Class 7A: 10 observations on basketball first round

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The state basketball tournament begins today with 16 first-round games apiece in the Class 7A girls and boys draws.

Here are five observations from each of those brackets, including the McEachern girls’ endangered 24-game winning streak in the first round.

GIRLS

*Only two of the top four teams can make the semifinals. That’s because the draw has conspired to match No. 1 Brookwood and No. 4 Norcross in the second quarter of the draw and No. 2 North Forsyth and No. 3 Grayson in the third quarter.

*While the Brookwood-Norcross game couldn’t happen until the quarterfinals, Grayson and North Forsyth are seeded to meet in the second round. Grayson is a No. 2 seed for losing to No. 1-ranked Brookwood 55-52 in the Region 4 tournament last week. Brookwood has beaten Grayson two out of three times this season, and they could meet a fourth.

*Grayson’s path is complicated further by a first-round game against McEachern, the Region 2 regular-season champion. McEachern has won 24 straight first-round games, five that evolved into state titles, and reached the semifinals last season.

*Archer, the Region 7 runner-up to Norcross, got the best draw, with no ranked teams until the semifinals. Archer is ranked No. 7 and opens with Etowah. The region champions in that draw – Collins Hill and Lowndes – are unranked. Those teams won their region tournaments, but neither finished first in the regular season.

*No. 5 Cherokee also has a favorable draw to get to its third semifinal in four seasons. The other ranked team in Cherokee’s quarter is No. 9 West Forsyth. The only opponent Cherokee could face away from home before the semifinals would be Campbell, the unranked Region 2 champion.

BOYS

*The only first-round game between ranked teams has No. 4 Newton at home against No. 9 McEachern. Newton, ranked No. 1 for much of the season with its collection of three top-125 national recruits, lost its region final to Grayson but didn’t necessarily get to a tougher draw overall as a result. Newton and McEachern are the only ranked teams in their quarter. The region champions in that quarter – Walton and West Forsyth – are unranked.

*West Forsyth won its first region title in history last week. The school opened in 2007. The Wolverines can win their first state-tournament game with a home victory over Mill Creek. They then could get the Newton-McEachern winner.

*The top quarter of the draw is the toughest in that No. 1 Pebblebrook and No. 3 Milton, the defending champion, would meet in the quarterfinals. The other top-seeded pairs are No. 2 Berkmar-No. 6 Grayson, West Forsyth-Walton and No. 5 North Gwinnett and unranked Lowndes.

*Lowndes won its first region title since 2005 last week and swept the boys and girls titles for the first time in history. Lowndes can win its first state-playoff game since 2015 with a home victory over North Paulding. Norcross, ranked No. 7, looms in the second round.

*Keep an eye on East Coweta. The Indians are ranked No. 8 and played well in the Region 2 tournament, beating No. 9 McEachern and losing to No. 1 Pebblebrook 68-62. East Coweta  is favored against South Gwinnett in the first round, then probably would need to beat No. 5 North Gwinnett to make the quarters for the first time since 1971.

Featured
