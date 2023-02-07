Class 6A tournament: Postseason begins Tuesday with Region 3 tournament

Most of the Class 6A regions will be playing regular-season games Tuesday and, in some cases, Friday and will start their tournaments no earlier than Saturday.

Region 3, however, completed its regular season last weekend and will begin its tournament Tuesday with two games at Morrow High School. The No. 8 seed Morrow girls will face No. 7 seed Mundy’s Mill at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game between No. 7 seed Forest Park and No. 8 seed Morrow at 7:30. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Jonesboro High School and will resume at noon Saturday with three girls games and three boys games. The top-seeded Lovejoy girls and Jonesboro boys have byes into the semifinals and will play their first games on Feb. 14.