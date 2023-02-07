Class 6A tournament: Postseason begins Tuesday with Region 3 tournament

The Class 6A basketball postseason will overlap the end of the regular season when 3-6A kicks off its region tournament Tuesday night.
Most of the Class 6A regions will be playing regular-season games Tuesday and, in some cases, Friday and will start their tournaments no earlier than Saturday.
Region 3, however, completed its regular season last weekend and will begin its tournament Tuesday with two games at Morrow High School. The No. 8 seed Morrow girls will face No. 7 seed Mundy’s Mill at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game between No. 7 seed Forest Park and No. 8 seed Morrow at 7:30. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Jonesboro High School and will resume at noon Saturday with three girls games and three boys games. The top-seeded Lovejoy girls and Jonesboro boys have byes into the semifinals and will play their first games on Feb. 14.
Region 3 has four of the top 10 girls teams in Class 6A (No. 2 Lovejoy, No. 3 Woodward Academy, No. 4 Forest Park and No. 7 Rockdale County) and two of the top boys teams (No. 3 Jonesboro and No. 9 Woodward Academy).
The top four girls teams and top four boys teams from each region tournament will advance to the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 21.
The only other Class 6A region tournament that will begin before Saturday will be in Region 2. The brackets won’t be finalized until Tuesday morning, but the Brunswick girls and Grovetown boys will be the top seeds and play their first games next week. Grovetown is the defending boys state champion.
Here is the schedule for the Region 3 tournament. Other region tournaments will be added to the list as the brackets are finalized, and scores will be updated throughout the tournament over the next week and a half.
REGION 3
Girls
Tuesday, Feb. 7
(At Morrow)
#7 Mundy’s Mill vs. #8 Morrow, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
(At Jonesboro)
#7 Mundy’s Mill/#8 Morrow winner vs. #2 Forest Park, 6 p.m.
#6 Jonesboro vs. #3 Woodward Academy, 3 p.m.
#5 Alcovy vs. #4 Rockdale County, noon
Tuesday, Feb. 14
(At Jonesboro)
#2/#7/#8 winner vs. #6 Jonesboro/#3 Woodward Academy winner, 3:45 p.m.
#5 Alcovy/#4 Rockdale County winner vs. #1 Lovejoy, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
(At Jonesboro)
Third-place game: #2/#7/#8/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 3:45 p.m.
Championship game: #2/#7/#8/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 6:45 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday, Feb. 7
(At Morrow)
#7 Forest Park vs. #8 Morrow, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
(At Jonesboro)
#7 Forest Park/#8 Morrow winner vs. #2 Woodward Academy, 7:30 p.m.
#6 Mundy’s Mill vs. #3 Lovejoy, 4:30 p.m.
#5 Rockdale County vs. #4 Alcovy, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
(At Jonesboro)
#2/#7/#8 winner vs. # 6 Mundy’s Mill/#3 Lovejoy winner, 5:15 p.m.
#4 Alcovy/#5 Rockdale County winner vs. #1 Jonesboro, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
(At Jonesboro)
Third-place game: #2/#7/#8/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 5:15 p.m.
Championship game: #2/#7/#8/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 8:15 p.m.
