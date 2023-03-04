X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
Lovejoy girls advance to finals

GIRLS

Lovejoy 73, Brunswick 62

Bryanna Preston and La’Nya Foster combined for 56 points to lead the Lovejoy girls basketball team back to the Class 6A championship game for the fourth time in six seasons.

Preston, a junior, scored just three points in the first quarter but finished with 31 in a 73-62 victory over Brunswick in the semifinals Saturday at the University of West Georgia. Foster, a senior, finished with 25. Both have won region player of the year awards in their careers, including Foster this season.

“They did what they’re supposed to do,” Lovejoy coach Cedric King said. “If they want to win and continue on to the last game, that’s what we tell them, do what you’re supposed to do.”

Third-ranked Lovejoy (26-5) will seek its third state title in six years when it faces No. 1 River Ridge or No. 6 Hughes in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum.

Foster scored 13 of her team’s first 20 points as the Wildcats built a 20-14 lead in the first seven minutes. Preston took over from there, hitting a 3-pointer with four seconds to play in the first quarter and then scoring 15 of Lovejoy’s 17 second-quarter points (Foster had the other two). Preston’s short jumper with one second left in the half gave Lovejoy a 40-29 lead.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 20 points in the third quarter, but Brunswick got a five-point possession near the end of the period when a brief scuffle led to the ejection of Lovejoy’s Jahilya McDonald and left the Wildcats with just seven available players.

However, fifth-ranked Brunswick (27-4) never got closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Shamya Flanders, the Region 2 player of the year, scored 23 points and Shania Jones had 17 points to lead Brunswick. India McIntosh added 10 points for Lovejoy.

Lovejoy was the only girls team in any classification to reach the semifinals that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The Wildcats finished the regular season tied for first place in Region 3, one of the state’s toughest regions, but lost to Rockdale County in the semifinals of the region tournament and ended up as a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jahmyr Gibbs: Georgia Tech helped ‘make me who I am today’3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eddie Rosario believes he’s past the vision issues that derailed his 2022 season
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash
23h ago

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
2h ago

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
2h ago

Thirty-nine years at the AJC, and I owe it all to Guy McIntyre
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State
14m ago
Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College
1h ago
Spring sports scores from Friday
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top