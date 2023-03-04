Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Third-ranked Lovejoy (26-5) will seek its third state title in six years when it faces No. 1 River Ridge or No. 6 Hughes in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum.

Foster scored 13 of her team’s first 20 points as the Wildcats built a 20-14 lead in the first seven minutes. Preston took over from there, hitting a 3-pointer with four seconds to play in the first quarter and then scoring 15 of Lovejoy’s 17 second-quarter points (Foster had the other two). Preston’s short jumper with one second left in the half gave Lovejoy a 40-29 lead.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 20 points in the third quarter, but Brunswick got a five-point possession near the end of the period when a brief scuffle led to the ejection of Lovejoy’s Jahilya McDonald and left the Wildcats with just seven available players.

However, fifth-ranked Brunswick (27-4) never got closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Shamya Flanders, the Region 2 player of the year, scored 23 points and Shania Jones had 17 points to lead Brunswick. India McIntosh added 10 points for Lovejoy.

Lovejoy was the only girls team in any classification to reach the semifinals that wasn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The Wildcats finished the regular season tied for first place in Region 3, one of the state’s toughest regions, but lost to Rockdale County in the semifinals of the region tournament and ended up as a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.