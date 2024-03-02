High School Sports Blog

Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

North Forsyth players celebrate their 43-33 victory over Veterans in the Class 6A girls basketball semifinals at the University of West Georgia Coliseum on March 2, 2024.

Credit: Chip Saye

GIRLS

North Forsyth 43, Veterans 33

North Forsyth’s Gabbie Gliatta scored five unanswered points after No. 8 Veterans had cut a 15-point third-quarter deficit to four, and the second-ranked Raiders held on for a 10-point victory in the Class 6A basketball semifinals Saturday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.

North Forsyth, which lost in its previous two trips to the semifinals in 2018 and 2019, will make its first appearance in a championship game when it takes on River Ridge or Marist at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Macon Coliseum.

The Raiders improved to 31-0 and will enter the state finals as one of only two undefeated teams in the state, along with the Class 7A No. 1 Grayson girls team.

“It was a super physical game, but we’ve been in several of those this year,” North Forsyth coach Brad Kudlas said. “I was just so proud that the girls kept their composure. … It was just one of those you’ve got to grind out. That was a great team that we played, and I’m just so proud of these girls.”

The Raiders appeared on their way to a comfortable victory when a layup by Sophia Parks gave them a 30-15 lead with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. However, Veterans warmed up from 3-point range and fought back into the game.

The Warhawks (24-7), who had not made a 3-pointer to that point, got three in the final four minutes of the quarter - two from Nariah Nelson - to cut the lead to 32-25. A layup and a free throw by Gabby Minus and two free throws by Des’Teyn Seaton had Veterans within 34-30 with five minutes remaining.

Gliatta answered with two layups and a free throw to push the lead back to 39-30 with 48 seconds left, essentially putting the game away.

London Weaver, the Region 8 player of the year, got North Forsyth off to a strong start when she converted two three-point plays off strong drives to the basket for an 8-4 lead with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter. Gliatta added six points in the first quarter, which ended with North Forsyth holding a 15-7 lead.

Veterans’ Minus, the Region 1 player of the year, scored inside in the opening minute of the second quarter to cut the lead to 15-9, but the Raiders outscored Veterans 11-4 in the final seven minutes of the half for a 26-13 lead.

Gliatta and Weaver scored 15 points each to lead North Forsyth. Minus had 14 for Veterans.

“They play for each other, and now we get to play for Forsyth County, and it’s just a huge thing,” Kudlas said. “These girls grew up together, and you don’t see that a lot. I’m so happy to see all their hard work paying off.”

