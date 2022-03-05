Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Rockdale County, the No. 2 seed from Region 3, was the only unranked 6A girls team to reach the semifinals. The Bulldogs finished the season 21-8.

Preston made back-to-back baskets and La’Nya Foster followed with a 3-pointer for an 11-0 lead with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter. Rockdale County got within five points midway through the second quarter, but the Wildcats pushed the lead to 16 by halftime and 18 after three quarters. Rockdale got no closer than 11 points in the fourth.

Preston, the Region 4 player of the year, had 12 fourth-quarter points as the Wildcats put the game away. Foster and Keyra Peterson finished with 13 points each, and Layla Hood had five points and 12 rebounds.

Region 3 player of the year Danielle Carnegie had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Rockdale County. Lia Edwards had 13 points and eight rebounds.