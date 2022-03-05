Hamburger icon
Class 6A: Semifinal coverage from West Georgia

Lovejoy coach Cedric King talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 71-56 victory over Rockdale County in the Class 6A girls basketball semifinals on Saturday, March 5, at the University of West Georgia.

Credit: Chip Saye

38 minutes ago
Lovejoy girls advance to finals

GIRLS

Lovejoy 71, Rockdale County 56

Bryanna Preston scored four of her game-high 30 points in an 11-0 game-opening run, and second-ranked Lovejoy cruised to a 71-56 victory over Rockdale County in the first Class 6A girls basketball semifinal Saturday at the University of West Georgia.

The victory put Lovejoy (27-3) in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum. The Wildcats, who will make their third appearance in the finals in five seasons, won the Class 6A title in 2018.

Lovejoy has won 18 consecutive games and hasn’t lost to a Georgia opponent since a 72-65 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Woodward Academy on Nov. 27 in the second game of the regular season.

Rockdale County, the No. 2 seed from Region 3, was the only unranked 6A girls team to reach the semifinals. The Bulldogs finished the season 21-8.

Preston made back-to-back baskets and La’Nya Foster followed with a 3-pointer for an 11-0 lead with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter. Rockdale County got within five points midway through the second quarter, but the Wildcats pushed the lead to 16 by halftime and 18 after three quarters. Rockdale got no closer than 11 points in the fourth.

Preston, the Region 4 player of the year, had 12 fourth-quarter points as the Wildcats put the game away. Foster and Keyra Peterson finished with 13 points each, and Layla Hood had five points and 12 rebounds.

Region 3 player of the year Danielle Carnegie had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead Rockdale County. Lia Edwards had 13 points and eight rebounds.

