Class 6A region results, schedules

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

REGION 1

(At Valdosta)

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#2 Houston County vs. #3 Northside-Warner Robins, 6 p.m.

#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Lee County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Third-place game: #2 Houston County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins loser, vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Lee County loser, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Championship game: #2 Houston County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins winner, vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Lee County winner, 6 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#2 Lee County vs. #3 Northside-Warner Robins, 6 p.m.

#1 Valdosta vs. #4 Houston County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Third-place game: #2 Lee County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins loser vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Houston County loser, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Championship game: #2 Lee County/#3 Northside-Warner Robins winner vs. #1 Valdosta/#4 Houston County winner, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 2

Girls

Thursday, Feb. 11

(At Richmond Hill)

#5 Glynn Academy 39, #4 Bradwell Institute 31

#3 Richmond Hill 45, #6 South Effingham 29

Monday, Feb. 15

(At Statesboro)

#2 Brunswick vs. #3 Richmond Hill, 6 p.m.

#1 Statesboro vs. #5 Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

(At Statesboro)

Third-place game: #2 Brunswick/#3 Richmond Hill loser vs. #1 Statesboro/#5 Glynn Academy loser, 6 p.m.

Championship #2 Brunswick/#3 Richmond Hill winner vs. #1 Statesboro/#5 Glynn Academy winner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Friday, Feb. 12

(At Glynn Academy)

#5 Brunswick 59, #4 Glynn Academy 49

(At Effingham County)

#3 Effingham County 76, #6 Bradwell Institute 42

Tuesday, Feb. 16

(At Statesboro)

#2 Richmond Hill vs. #3 Effingham County, 6 p.m.

#1 Statesboro vs. #5 Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

(At Statesboro)

Third-place game: #2 Richmond Hill/#3 Effingham County loser vs. #1 Statesboro/#5 Brunswick loser, 6 p.m.

Championship game: #2 Richmond Hill/#3 Effingham County winner vs. #1 Statesboro/#5 Brunswick winner, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 3

Region tournament canceled. The top three finishers in the boys and girls regular-season standings will be the region’s top three seeds in the state tournament. The No. 4 seed will go to the winner of a play-in game between the fourth- and fifth-place teams. Those play-in games are listed below:

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#5 Lakeside-Evans at #4 Heritage-Conyers, 5 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#5 Rockdale County at #4 Alcovy, 5:30 p.m.

REGION 4

Tournament canceled. The top four finishers in the boys and girls regular-season standings will be the region’s representatives in the state tournament.

REGION 5

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 13

(At East Paulding)

#6 Dalton 72, #7 Paulding County 33

#5 East Paulding 62, #8 South Paulding 28

Tuesday, Feb. 16

(At Rome)

#4 Alexander vs. #5 East Paulding, 4 p.m.

#3 Rome vs. #6 Dalton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

(At Carrollton)

#2 Douglas County vs. #3 Rome/#6 Dalton winner, 5 p.m.

#1 Carrollton vs. #4 Alexander/#5 East Paulding winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 5 p.m.

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 13

(At South Paulding)

#6 Dalton 64, #7 Carrollton 62

#5 South Paulding 73, #8 East Paulding 68

Tuesday, Feb. 16

(At Rome)

#4 Paulding County vs. #5 South Paulding, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Rome vs. #6 Dalton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

(At Douglas County)

#2 Alexander vs. #3 Rome/#6 Dalton winner, 5 p.m.

#1 Douglas County vs. #4 Paulding County/#5 South Paulding winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 3 p.m.

Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 7 p.m.

REGION 6

(At Wheeler)

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#4 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30 p.m.

#5 Osborne vs. #8 South Cobb, 5:30 p.m.

#6 Allatoona vs. #7 Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#3 Pope vs. #6 Allatoona/#7 Wheeler winner, 1:30 p.m.

#4 Kennesaw Mountain/#9 Lassiter winner vs. #5 Osborne/#8 South Cobb winner, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

#1 Sprayberry vs. #4/#5/#8/#9 winner, 1:30 p.m.

#2 Kell vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Third-place game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Championship game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 15

#4 Pope vs. #9 Lassiter, 3:30 p.m.

#5 Allatoona vs. #8 Osborne, 5:30 p.m.

#6 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #7 Sprayberry, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#3 South Cobb vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain/#7 Sprayberry winner, 3:30 p.m.

#4 Pope/#9 Lassiter winner vs. #5 Allatoona/#8 Osborne winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

#1 Wheeler vs. #4/#5/#8/#9 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#2 Kell vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Third-place game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship game: #1/#4/#5/#8/#9 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 7

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 16

(At River Ridge)

#4 Johns Creek vs. #5 Creekview, 5 p.m.

#1 River Ridge vs. #8 Centennial, 7 p.m.

(At Sequoyah)

#2 Sequoyah vs. #7 Chattahoochee, 6 p.m.

#3 Cambridge vs. #6 Riverwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

(At highest remaining seed)

#3 Cambridge/#6 Riverwood winner vs. #2 Sequoyah/#7 Chattahoochee winner

#4 Johns Creek/#5 Creekview winner vs. #1 River Ridge/#8 Centennial winner

Saturday, Feb. 20

(At Centennial)

Third-place game: #4/#5/#1/#8 loser vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 loser, noon

Championship game: #4/#5/#1/#8 winner vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 winner, 4 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 17

(At Centennial)

#1 Centennial #8 Cambridge, 6 p.m.

#4 River Ridge vs. #5 Creekview, 7:30 p.m.

(At Chattahoochee)

#2 Chattahoochee vs. #7 Johns Creek, 6 p.m.

#3 Sequoyah vs. #6 Riverwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

(At highest remaining seed)

#3 Sequoyah/#6 Riverwood winner vs. #2 Chattahoochee/#7 Johns Creek winner

#4 River Ridge/#5 Creekview winner vs. #1 Centennial/#8 Cambridge winner

Saturday, Feb. 20

(At Centennial)

Third-place game: #4/#5/#1/#8 loser vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 loser, 2 p.m.

Championship game: #4/#5/#1/#8 winner vs. #3/#6/#2/#7 winner, 6 p.m.

REGION 8

(At Buford)

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#6 Shiloh vs. #7 Central Gwinnett, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#4 Dacula vs. #5 Winder-Barrow, 3:30 p.m.

#3 Lanier vs. #6 Shiloh/#7 Central Gwinnett winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

#2 Habersham Central vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#1 Buford vs. #4 Dacula/#5 Winder-Barrow winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Third-place game: #1/#4/#5 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship game: #1/#4/#5 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 16

#6 Central Gwinnett vs. #7 Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

#4 Winder-Barrow vs. #5 Dacula, 5 p.m.

#3 Buford vs. #6 Central Gwinnett/#7 Habersham Central winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

#2 Lanier vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 5 p.m.

#1 Shiloh vs. #4 Winder-Barrow/#5 Dacula winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Third-place game: #1/#4/#5 loser vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 loser, 5 p.m.

Championship game: #1/#4/#5 winner vs. #2/#3/#6/#7 winner, 8 p.m.

