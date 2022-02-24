Class 6A Boys: Westlake 62, Glynn Academy 60

“We told them they were a good team, just as good as we are,” said Rogers, who has led the Lions to three state titles and eight Final Fours in 25 seasons. “When you look at their region down in south Georgia, they battled (No. 1) Statesboro and (No. 2) Effingham County all season. They have really good shooters and that tends to give us trouble.”

Westlake jumped out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter, but Glynn Academy battled back, and Payne’s deep three cut the Lion lead to 24-21 with three minutes left before halftime. The teams went back and forth from there and the Lions led 31-27 at the break.

Westlake went on a 20-11 run to start the third quarter, keyed by Chaney’s six points and five from Heath, and the Lions went up 51-38 with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter. But the Terrors got it going from the outside and went on a 15-3 spurt to narrow the gap to 54-53 with just over five minutes to play. Junior Tyie Ivy knocked down two threes and Quay Dickens hit one during the spurt.

“We probably stayed in the zone a little too long, and they got their confidence going,” Rogers said of the Terrors, who eventually took a 60-59 lead with two minutes to go on Waldon’s layup, after a slick pass from Ivy.

But those were the last points of the night for Glynn Academy, and Heath’s three sent the Lions into the second round for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. Westlake will take on Wheeler, a game that could just as easily be a semi-final match up, Friday in Marietta.

“Our guys were probably looking ahead to this game,” Rogers said. “It’s hard not to, especially with social media and when you consider the fact that we’ve been battling for number one (in the state) the whole season. They’re a great team, so we’re going to have to play great to win.”