Class 6A boys: Alexander boys save best for last in championship victory

Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Caden King had eight points and 10 rebounds.

“The plan this season was, we’ve got a lot of guys that are good offensively, and getting them to share the ball with each other and not really caring who got the credit, I think that was biggest thing,” Alexander coach Jason Slate said. “Early in the [championship game], we had to remind them of that because we were taking some really quick shots. But I think you saw, especially in the second half, them helping each other score. And I thought that was the key.”

Slate picked up his 500th career victory in the Cougars’ 54-53 win over Jonesboro in the quarterfinals.

The tournament played out according to the seeding, as the home (higher-seeded) teams went 22-2 in the first two rounds. All eight region champions – Lee County, Grovetown, Jonesboro, Marist, Alexander, Etowah, Blessed Trinity and Lanier – made it to the quarterfinals. All were ranked in the top 10 except Lee County, which was on the outside looking in despite a 24-3 record before its run to the final. Grovetown, the defending state champion, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Lanier, 62-58.

“It’s been an incredible run,” Slate said. “It’s been an incredible year. It’s been seven seniors that bought into the plan, so I’m real excited for them.”

Lue was the player of the year in Region 5 this season and is a top candidate for the award in Class 6A. Other region players of the year included Lee County’s DJ Taylor in Region 1, Grovetown’s Derrion Reid in Region 2, Jonesboro’s Devon Rainey in Region 3, St. Pius’ Spencer Elliott in Region 4, Etowah’s Brandon Rechsteiner in Region 6, Blessed Trinity’s Brigham Rogers in Region 7, and Lanier’s Jayce Nathaniel in Region 8.