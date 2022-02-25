Class 6A blog: Wheeler-Westlake boys among six top-10 matchups in Round 2

The girls matchups include No. 4 Hughes at No. 3 Kell (6 p.m. Friday), No. 9 Sprayberry at No. 2 Lovejoy (6:30 p.m. Friday) and No. 8 Buford at No. 5 Brunswick (6 p.m. Friday). A victory by Lovejoy could set up a quarterfinal matchup with top-ranked River Ridge, which hosts Lee County in the second round.

The higher-seeded girls teams went 16-0 in the first round, while the higher-seeded boys went 13-3.

The biggest upset was the Osborne boys’ 51-50 overtime victory over third-ranked Shiloh. Both teams were 16-0 midway through January but struggled down the stretch. Shiloh recovered to win the Region 8 championship, but Osborne fell to the No. 4 seed from Region 6 and dropped out of the rankings.

Shiloh led 45-39 with less than a minute and a half left in regulation, but Osborne took advantage of two missed free throws by the Generals and got 3-pointers from Kyle Hanson and Zocko Littleton to send the game to overtime. Akai Fleming made a driving layup with 7.2 seconds remaining for the winning points.

The first-round game that captured the most attention, however, was the Sequoyah boys’ 135-112 victory over Paulding County. The seventh-ranked Chiefs broke the school record for points in a game (115), which had stood for 31 years, and advanced to a second-round matchup with Rockdale County, which won 64-54 at Lee County.

Sequoyah made 12 of its 24 3-point attempts and was 29-of-33 from the free-throw line. The Chiefs had five players in double figures – Dylan Wolle with 36, Kyle Keener with 34, Preston Parker with 20, Fisher Mitchell with 15, and Conner Harris with 11. Paulding County, which was 17-of-24 on 3-pointers, got 36 points from Javonne Williams, 30 from Frantzyr Chardavoine, 11 from Kahlil Jones and 10 from Elijah Fisher.

One girls game of note was Bradwell Institute’s 72-64 victory over Westlake, which was trying to become the fourth school in GHSA history to win five consecutive girls basketball titles. The Lions, seeded third out of Region 4, finished the year 13-10.

*State tournament scores, matchups:

Girls

First round

Rockdale County 58, Valdosta 56

Carrollton 44, Creekview 30

Buford 54, Osborne 49

Brunswick 70, Lakeside-DeKalb 33

Lee County 68, Lakeside-Evans 31

River Ridge 60, Dalton 31

Sprayberry 73, Habersham Central 43

Lovejoy 80, Glynn Academy 32

Hughes 59, Statesboro 53

Kell 62, Winder-Barrow 36

Rome 60, Cambridge 59

Grovetown 58, Northside-Warner Robins 37

Bradwell Institute 72, Westlake 64

Dacula 47, Pope 46

Sequoyah 56, East Paulding 35

Houston County 50, Heritage-Conyers 32

Second round

(R3 #2) Rockdale County at (R5 #1) Carrollton

(R8 #2) Buford at (R2 #1) Brunswick

(R1 #2) Lee County at (R7 #1) River Ridge

(R6 #2) Sprayberry at (R4 #1) Lovejoy

(R4 #2) Hughes at (R6 #1) Kell

(R5 #2) Rome at (R3 #1) Grovetown

(R2 #2) Bradwell Institute at (R8 #1) Dacula

(R7 #2) Sequoyah at (R1 #1) Houston County

Boys

First round

Evans 64, Houston County 56

Carrollton 48, Centennial 45

Buford 60, Pope 49

Statesboro 58, North Atlanta 44

Rockdale County 64, Lee County 54

Sequoyah 135, Paulding County 112

Kell 81, Habersham Central 66

Tucker 78, Bradwell Institute 55

Westlake 62, Glynn Academy 60

Wheeler 88, Winder-Barrow 59

Alexander 65, Chattahoochee 57

Grovetown 93, Northside-Warner Robins 37

Hughes 51, Effingham County 44

Osborne 51, Shiloh 50

River Ridge 55, Rome 44

Valdosta 58, Heritage-Conyers 50

Second round

(R3 #2) Evans at (R5 #1) Carrollton

(R8 #2) Buford at (R2 #1) Statesboro

(R3 #3) Rockdale County at (R7 #1) Sequoyah

(R6 #2) Kell at (R4 #1) Tucker

(R4 #2) Westlake at (R6 #1) Wheeler

(R5 #2) Alexander at (R3 #1) Grovetown

(R6 #4) Osborne at (R4 #3) Hughes

(R7 #2) River Ridge at (R1 #1) Valdosta