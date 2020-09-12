Class 6A blog: Top 10 hit with an upset, three cancellations

No. 8 Allatoona’s game against Denmark also was called off Friday, with Denmark citing “COVID exposure quarantines and injuries.” No. 9 Carrollton canceled its game against Newnan because of possible exposures on the Carrollton team.

A fourth prominent Class 6A program, Kell, had its game canceled when Hillgrove reported a positive case within the football program on Thursday. It would have been the first-ever meeting between the two Cobb County schools.

- Elsewhere in Class 6A, Northside-Warner Robins picked up a good win when it beat Class 3A No. 3 Peach County 14-7. The victory ended Northside’s six-game losing streak dating to September of last season and avenged a 21-13 loss to the Trojans in 2019. It also was the first victory for Chad Alligood as Northside’s head coach.

- Region 5 had another good weekend, winning five of its six games to improve to 11-3 for the season. East Paulding beat Class 7A Campbell 34-17 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Raiders have won six consecutive games since starting the season 0-6 in 2019. Alexander, Douglas County, Paulding County and Dalton had victories against lower classification teams, and Rome and Carrollton had the night off. Most teams have one game scheduled over the next two weeks before region play begins on Oct. 2.

- On the other hand, Region 6 continues to struggle after the loss of Harrison, Dalton and the Cherokee County schools in the reclassification process. The region went 0-7 this week, with Kennesaw Mountain, Osborne, Pope, South Cobb, Lassiter, Sprayberry and Wheeler all coming up short. Only Kennesaw Mountain’s 27-22 loss to Class 7A Discovery was decided by fewer than 14 points. The region is 1-11 overall, the only victory coming last week when Allatoona beat Harrison in a rematch of the 2019 6A title game.

- Evans, which has dominated Region 3 over the past four seasons, appears to still be the top team in the league. The Knights beat up on a 3A team for the second consecutive week. This time it was Hephzibah by a 38-13 score, and the Knights have now outscored their opponents 96-13. Evans went 17-3 in region play over the past four seasons and earned titles in 2017 and 2019. The league’s other three teams are a combined 0-5 after Alcovy lost to Newton 27-0 and Grovetown lost to Thomson 24-14.