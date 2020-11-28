Class 6A blog: Three schools pick up first state-playoff victories

River Ridge won its first state-playoff game when it beat Kennesaw Mountain 35-34 in overtime in the only close game of the first round. River Ridge opened in 2009 and had made one previous trip to the playoffs, in 2012, when it lost to Grady 27-17 in a Class 4A game. The Knights won their first region championship this season. Kennesaw Mountain, also was seeking its first playoff win, opened in 2000 and was making its first postseason appearance.

River Ridge took a 35-28 lead Friday night on Amehre Morrison’s 15-yard touchdown run on the first play of the overtime period. Three plays later, Kennesaw Mountain pulled within 35-34 on a 13-yard reception by Jaylen Hill. The Mustangs went for the two-point conversion, but the Knights stopped it to preserve the win.

“I’ve got no regrets about anything that was called, anything that happened,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean told Patrick J. O’Shea of the Marietta Daily Journal. “I’ve told our kids all year, when in doubt, I’m always going to bet on us. I’m always going to bet on Kennesaw Mountain football players.”

River Ridge’s victory was the only first-round game decided by fewer than 20 points.

-Here are the first-round scores and the matchups for Round 2:

First round

Valdosta 52, Lovejoy 14

Evans 42, Statesboro 21

Sprayberry 34, Creekview 14

Carrollton 55, Winder-Barrow 7

Cambridge 36, Kell 14

Buford 48, Douglas County 0

Hughes 27, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Glynn Academy 42, Grovetown 3

Rome 35, Habersham Central 14

River Ridge 35, Kennesaw Mountain 34

Brunswick 41, Alcovy 6

Lee County 49, Tucker 17

Richmond Hill 56, Lakeside-Evans 0

Westlake 42, Houston County 10

Dacula 49, Alexander 24

Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0

Second round

(R1 #2) Valdosta at (R3 #1) Evans

(R6 #3) Sprayberry at (R5 #1) Carrollton

(R7 #3) Cambridge at (R8 #1) Buford

(R4 #2) Hughes at (R2 #1) Glynn Academy

(R5 #2) Rome at (R7 #1) River Ridge

(R2 #3) Brunswick at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R2 #2) Richmond Hill at (R4 #1) Westlake

(R8 #2) Dacula at (R6 #1) Allatoona