Class 6A blog: Richmond Hill, Evans closing in on region titles

Richmond Hill, which won a region title last season for the first time since 1996, is one victory away from claiming another one after a 42-27 victory Friday over Brunswick in a matchup of teams unbeaten in Region 2-6A play.
Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) can clinch the title next week with a win over Glynn Academy, which is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the region after beating Effingham County 38-0. Brunswick also is 5-3 and 3-1 and holds the tiebreaker because of its victory over Glynn Academy on Oct. 9.
Wildcats running back Ashaud Roberson rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, according to Bryan County Now. It was Roberson’s eighth consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing and put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but the Wildcats' broke it open in the third quarter, outscoring Brunswick 14-0.
“They’re a good team, but we gave them too many opportunities and let them hang around,” Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte told Steve Scholar for Bryan County Now. “Our guys fought hard and deserved the win. We’re already focused on Glynn Academy for next week’s game.”
Here are some of the other games of note from Class 6A this weekend:
- Defending Region 3 champion Evans also is within one win of a region title, but the Knights will have to wait until the last week of the season to get it. Evans is 2-0 in league play after a 55-6 victory over Lakeside-Evans. The Knights play Heritage-Conyers and Rockdale County the next two weeks in games that won’t count in the region standings, then close the regular season against Alcovy.
- Allatoona and Kell survived challenges and remained unbeaten in Region 6 to set up a showdown next week that could decide the region champion. Allatoona held Sprayberry, the top-scoring offense in 6A at 42.5 points per game, to 10 points in a 20-10 win. Kell trailed Kennesaw Mountain at halftime but led 31-19 lead with 4:41 left and held on to win 31-27. Next week’s game is at Allatoona.
- Habersham Central of Region 8 pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year in 6A with a 36-15 win over Lanier, which had been projected as a 28-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Habersham Central, which finished in last place in the region last year, is closing in on its third playoff appearance in 13 seasons. Lanier won the four previous meetings by an average of 18.5 points.
- Creekview and Riverwood will get back together Monday to complete their Region 7 game after a power outage at Creekview’s Grizzly Den in the fourth quarter led to the suspension of the game. They will resume at 6:30 p.m. Monday with Creekview holding a 19-0 lead with a little more than seven minutes remaining. A victory would keep the Grizzlies in third place in Region 7.
- Also on Monday will be the Region 4 showdown between Tucker and Lovejoy that was postponed last week because of COVID-19 concerns. Both teams are 1-0 in region play, and the winner will be tied with Westlake (5-1, 2-0) for first place. Westlake plays both teams in the final two weeks of the regular season, hosting Lovejoy on Nov. 13 and playing Tucker on Nov. 20 at Adams Stadium.
