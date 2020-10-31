Class 6A blog: Richmond Hill, Evans closing in on region titles

Here are some of the other games of note from Class 6A this weekend:

- Defending Region 3 champion Evans also is within one win of a region title, but the Knights will have to wait until the last week of the season to get it. Evans is 2-0 in league play after a 55-6 victory over Lakeside-Evans. The Knights play Heritage-Conyers and Rockdale County the next two weeks in games that won’t count in the region standings, then close the regular season against Alcovy.

- Allatoona and Kell survived challenges and remained unbeaten in Region 6 to set up a showdown next week that could decide the region champion. Allatoona held Sprayberry, the top-scoring offense in 6A at 42.5 points per game, to 10 points in a 20-10 win. Kell trailed Kennesaw Mountain at halftime but led 31-19 lead with 4:41 left and held on to win 31-27. Next week’s game is at Allatoona.

- Habersham Central of Region 8 pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year in 6A with a 36-15 win over Lanier, which had been projected as a 28-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Habersham Central, which finished in last place in the region last year, is closing in on its third playoff appearance in 13 seasons. Lanier won the four previous meetings by an average of 18.5 points.

- Creekview and Riverwood will get back together Monday to complete their Region 7 game after a power outage at Creekview’s Grizzly Den in the fourth quarter led to the suspension of the game. They will resume at 6:30 p.m. Monday with Creekview holding a 19-0 lead with a little more than seven minutes remaining. A victory would keep the Grizzlies in third place in Region 7.

- Also on Monday will be the Region 4 showdown between Tucker and Lovejoy that was postponed last week because of COVID-19 concerns. Both teams are 1-0 in region play, and the winner will be tied with Westlake (5-1, 2-0) for first place. Westlake plays both teams in the final two weeks of the regular season, hosting Lovejoy on Nov. 13 and playing Tucker on Nov. 20 at Adams Stadium.