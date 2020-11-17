Class 6A blog: Region titles, playoff berths on the line in Week 12

*Region 3: The winner of the Alcovy-Evans game this week will be the region champ, and the loser will be the No. 2 seed. Alcovy (opened in 2006) has never won a region title. Evans won two in the past three seasons. Lakeside beat Grovetown 21-14 last week to take the No. 3 seed and lock Grovetown in at No. 4. Heritage-Conyers and Rockdale County weren’t able to piece together a full region schedule after the Rockdale school system delayed the start of their seasons, leaving only four teams eligible for the playoffs.

*Region 4: Region champion Westlake (4-0) and runner-up Hughes (3-1) will be the top two seeds in the playoffs, regardless of what happens this week. The other two playoff berths will go to Lovejoy (2-2) and Tucker (2-2) if Lovejoy beats North Atlanta (1-3) as expected. Lovejoy is ranked No. 13 by the computer Maxwell Ratings, while North Atlanta is No. 36. If Tucker upsets Westlake, the Lovejoy-North Atlanta loser will miss the playoffs. Losses by Lovejoy and Tucker would produce a three-way tie for third place.

*Region 5: Carrollton (5-1) lost to Alexander last week with a chance to secure the region title, but the Trojans can still clinch this week if they beat Douglas County (4-2). If Douglas County wins, the title would go to Rome, provided it beats Paulding County (1-5). Carrollton, Rome and Douglas County have clinched playoff berths. The winner of the game between Alexander (4-2) and South Paulding (3-3) gets the other one. That will be the case even if Alexander, South Paulding and Douglas County finish in a tie for third.

*Region 6: Allatoona (7-0) clinched the region championship with a victory over Lassiter last week. Kell (5-1) can secure the No. 2 seed with a victory against Lassiter (2-5). Sprayberry (4-2) is in fourth place but has clinched a playoff berth. Pope (4-1), which closes the regular season Friday against Allatoona, also appears to be in good shape for a playoff berth, although the Greyhounds' situation is a little less clear because games against Sprayberry and fifth-place Kennesaw Mountain (3-3) were canceled over COVID-19 issues.

*Region 7: River Ridge (5-0), Creekview (4-1) and Johns Creek (4-1) have clinched berths. River Ridge (opened in 2009) can win its first region title with a victory this week against Cambridge, while Creekview and Johns Creek face off in a battle for seeding. River Ridge could’ve clinched the title last week, but its game against Johns Creek was canceled. Cambridge (4-2) is in fourth place, but unless the Bears upset River Ridge or Sequoyah (3-3) loses to last-place Centennial (0-5), Sequoyah will take the final playoff berth.

*Region 8: Buford and Dacula will play this week for the region championship and top seed for the playoffs. The loser will be the No. 2 seed. It gets murky beyond that. Habersham Central (2-2) has two games this week (Tuesday vs. Central Gwinnett and Saturday at Shiloh) but can clinch the No. 3 seed by winning both. Winder-Barrow (2-3) and Shiloh (2-3) are tied for fourth place, although Winder-Barrow beat Shiloh on Oct. 23 and holds the advantage if they end up tied. Lanier (1-4) has to win and get a lot of help.