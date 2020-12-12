Class 6A blog: Region 1 teams make up half of the semifinal field

- Buford moved up to 6A this year but still managed to reach the semifinals for the 13th time in seasons with a 44-15 victory over Hughes. The Wolves have won state championships since 2001 in every classification from A to 5A and are now two wins from adding 6A to that list. Gabe Ervin and Victor Venn combined for close to 200 yards rushing. Hughes, playing in the quarterfinals for the first time in the school’s 12-year history, had not given up a point in the playoffs but surrendered a season-high 44 in the loss.

- Lee County, which had never reached the quarterfinals before winning the state title in 2017, is in the semifinals for the third time in four seasons after beating River Ridge 49-31. Caleb McDowell scored five touchdowns – three on rushes of 21, 22 and 62 yards, one on a 77-yard kickoff return, and one on a 49-yard punt return. Lee County scored on the third play of the game after recovering the opening kickoff at the River Ridge 10 and never trailed. The loss ended the best season in River Ridge’s 12-year history.

- Westlake won six consecutive region titles in the highest class from 2014 to 2019 but advanced to the semifinals only once in that stretch. Now the Lions are back for the first time since 2016 after holding off Allatoona 27-24. Westlake led 27-10 in the fourth quarter, but Allatoona got two touchdown passes from Elan Hall to cut it to a three-point game midway through the quarter. The Buccaneers never got the ball back, however, as Westlake ran the final 6:31 off the clock, converting two fourth downs along the way.

Here are the quarterfinal scores and the matchups for the semifinals:

Quarterfinals

Valdosta 36, Carrollton 15

Buford 44, Hughes 15

Lee County 49, River Ridge 31

Westlake 27, Allatoona 24

Semifinals

(R1 #2) Valdosta at (R8 #1) Buford

(R4 #1) Westlake at (R1 #1) Lee County