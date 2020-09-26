Class 6A blog: Region 1 stumbles, Lovejoy stuns

Lovejoy’s win ended North Gwinnett’s 27-game home winning streak, and the Wildcats became the first team from a lower classification to beat the Bulldogs since Buford in 1999.

Here are some of the other 6A teams that recorded significant victories Friday night:

- Riverwood won its 18th consecutive regular-season game with a 29-26 victory over Woodward Academy, which was ranked No. 10 in Class 5A. It was the Raiders' first victory over a top-10 team since 2001 and their first against Woodward Academy in the nine-game history of the series. Third-year Riverwood coach Robert Edwards is 21-4 at a school that went 2-8 the year before his arrival.

- Hughes improved to 2-0, matching its victory total from last season, with a 35 -14 win over Mays. Hughes and Mays spent the past four years together in Region 5-6A, and in that time, Mays won all meetings with the Panthers. They’re now separated after Mays was dropped to 4A in reclassification. Hughes opened the season with a 14-7 victory over Harrison, which won the Class 6A title in 2019.

- Buford avenged its only loss from its 2019 Class 5A championship when it routed Clarke Central 47-0. Clarke Central’s 31-28 win in the regular-season finale last year gave the Gladiators their first region championship since 2011 and ended Wolves' region-title streak at six. This was Buford’s second consecutive win (39-6 vs. Carver-Atlanta last week) since losing to North Cobb in the opener.